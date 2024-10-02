Stocks Settle Near Breakeven After Private Payrolls Data

Markets remained steady in today's trading, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq settling just above breakeven. A steep post-earnings slide from Nike (NKE) capped the blue-chip index, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices continued to climb amid rising tension in the Middle East. Investors also had stronger-than-expected private payrolls data to unpack.
Continue reading for more on today's market, including:
- 3 oil stocks to watch amid Iran conflict.
- What next week holds for Wall Street.
- Plus, HOG slammed with bear note; analyst bets on oil giant; digging into the spike in China stocks.
5 Things to Know Today
- Diamond Sports is planning to cut 11 Major League Baseball (MLB) teams from its network as part of its bankruptcy and reorganization process. (CNBC)
- Now ix days after Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic flooding in North Carolina, thousands of affected residents still have no water. (Reuters)
- Downgrade dings motorcycle stock.
- Analyst: Clear path ahead for oil giant.
- How spikes in China stocks impact the SPX.
Crude Extends Gains as Tensions Persist
Tensions in Iran and Israel have yet to ease, with oil prices building off Tuesday's gains to settle at two-week highs. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 27 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $70.10 per barrel for the day.
Gold prices pulled back today as the greenback strengthened and private payrolls data came in above expectations. Gold for December delivery was last seen 0.5% lower to trade at $2,649.41.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.