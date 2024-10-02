Stocks Settle Near Breakeven After Private Payrolls Data

Markets remained steady in today's trading, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq settling just above breakeven. A steep post-earnings slide from Nike (NKE) capped the blue-chip index, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices continued to climb amid rising tension in the Middle East. Investors also had stronger-than-expected private payrolls data to unpack.

5 Things to Know Today

Crude Extends Gains as Tensions Persist

Tensions in Iran and Israel have yet to ease, with oil prices building off Tuesday's gains to settle at two-week highs. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 27 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $70.10 per barrel for the day.

Gold prices pulled back today as the greenback strengthened and private payrolls data came in above expectations. Gold for December delivery was last seen 0.5% lower to trade at $2,649.41.

