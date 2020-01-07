Stocks Set For Cautious Open as Investors Try to Gauge U.S.-Iran Tensions

Wall Street stocks were headed for a cautious start as investors watch the headlines for more updates about the conflict between the U.S. and Iran over the death of an Iranian general.

Stock futures were flat on Tuesday as investors continued to assess the possibility of escalating Middle East tensions after a U.S. airstrike killed a top Iranian general last week.

Equities posted a comeback on Monday as investors tried to brush aside those worries. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures inched up 17 points on Tuesday, while those for the S&P 500 rose 2.1 points.

But futures gains were modest as investors continued to watch for news of specific retaliatory threats or actions by Iran against U.S. interests. U.S. crude futures slipped 70 cents to $62.83 a barrel after hitting multi-month highs on Monday.

“As we’ve seen plenty of times before, investors have a remarkable ability to move past major geopolitical shocks rather quickly. Ultimately, every selloff on the back of one of these events is just an opportunity to buy a dip,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at foreign exchange trading firm OANDA Europe, told clients in a note.

A handful of economic data could distract investors on Tuesday, with an update on the trade deficit, the ISM nonmanufacturing index and factory orders all ahead.

While investors may be distracted by geopolitics, advisers have long been telling them to watch the global economy, as a healthy one offers a favorable backdrop for stocks and other risk assets. Consumer spending is part of that.

Jefferies strategists Sean Darby and Steven DeSanctis are telling clients to bet on larger, consumer-related companies that they think will begin to take market share from smaller to medium-size companies.

They argue that those with more size, scale and technology can use that to their advantage to reach more customers. How to play that theme? Bet on Ulta, Casey’s General Stores, Walmart, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Home Depot, Lowe’s and Best Buy, say those strategists. Read more here.

