Stocks Sell Off During Bank Holiday

Today is a bank holiday, but one in which the stock market is still open: Indigenous Peoples Day, or Columbus Day, depending on the region of the country you live in. As such, there are no government economic data reports out today; in fact, we’re a little quiet around here until mid-week, when the latest inflation metrics hit the tape — Producer Price Index (PPI) of Wednesday and the all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday.



PPI data has been among the first to approach what the Fed considers optimum inflation, +2% — its core year-over-year print reached +3.0% in August, while headline year-over-year is the first data point to come in beneath optimum inflation, +1.6%. But it is the CPI data that really tells the inflation tale, and here we expect +3.6% on headline year over year, down 10 basis points (bps) from the August print, with core year over year expected down 20 bps month over month, +4.1%.



Of course, these are just estimates, and actual figures surprising to the down side would be welcome. That said, August’s core CPI year over year print was already the lowest since mid-to-late 2021, +4.3%, having come way down from September 2022’s +6.6%. It also illustrates that these numbers do not diminish rapidly; even at current low levels expected, +4.1% is still more than double the Fed’s preferred inflation level.



This week also ushers in, slowly at first, Q3 earnings season. PepsiCo PEP is the first big name up tomorrow, followed by Delta Air Lines DAL on Thursday and the start of the big banks reporting Friday, including Citigroup C and Wells Fargo WFC. Earnings season will give us a detailed illustration of how the economy is moving along, and whether raised guidance can help foster a bullish mood among stock investors here in the final quarter of the year.



For this morning, with no Speaker of the House yet on Capitol Hill, violence and turmoil erupting in Israel, and bond yields (closed for today’s holiday) frozen at 16-year highs, it’s understandable that pre-market levels are down at this hour: the Dow, looking to break a three-week losing streak, is currently -212 points (giving up a good chunk of the gains made Friday), the S&P 500 is -30 and the Nasdaq -102 points. Oil prices remain high on theglobal market adding to consumer headwinds. Let’s see if anything changes.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.