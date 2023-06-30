Stocks Secure Massive Wins Across the Board

Today's inflation data helped Wall Street close out the day, week, month, and --last but not least -- quarter with a bang. The Dow added 285 points today, securing its third consecutive quarterly win and best monthly gain since November. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both inked their fourth-straight monthly pop, the former's best month since November and the latter's best since January. Elsewhere, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) marked its third quarterly dip in a row.

It was also a big first half of the year for Wall Street. The Nasdaq vastly outperformed, surging nearly 32% for its best first half since 1983. The S&P 500 popped 16% for its best first two-quarter performance since 2019, while the Dow turned in a more modest first-half gain.

5 Things to Know Today

The U.S. Supreme Court officially blocked President Joe Biden's student loan relief program. (CNBC) Data shows the U.S. economy could post a quicker-than-expected gain for the second quarter. (MarketWatch) Nike stock sits out rally after earnings miss. Apple stock scored a new peak. Beverage giant reaffirmed forecast.

Gold, Oil Post Notable Quarterly Losses

August-dated crude added 78 cents, or 1.1%, to close at $70.64 per barrel for the day and settled 3.8% higher in June, buoyed by OPEC's latest deal and voluntary production cuts. However, oil prices slid 6.7% for the quarter, the fourth-straight such loss.

Gold futures also settled higher today, besting a three-day losings streak after August-dated gold shed $11.50, or 0.6%, to close at $1,929.40 an ounce. Meanwhile, bullion posted a modest weekly loss, alongside bigger monthly and quarterly dips.

