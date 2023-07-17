Stocks Score Highest Closes of the Year

The Dow clocked a sixth-straight win today, building off last week's momentum and closing at its highest level since November 2022. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq followed suit with their fifth win in the last six trading days and highest settlements in 15 months. Wall Street for the the most part brushed off the worrisome economic data out of China as investors have their eyes fixed on this week's loaded slate of earnings reports.

5 Things to Know Today

There were no notable earnings reports today.

Commodities Take a Breather

Oil prices moved lower today, weighed down by the economic data out of China. August-dated oil shed $1.27, or 1.7%, to settle at $74.15 per barrel.

Gold also slid, cooling off after last week's gains. August-dated gold shed $8, or 0.4% to close at $1,956.40 an ounce on the day.

