News & Insights

Markets
SPX

Stocks Score Highest Closes of the Year

July 17, 2023 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by pmartin@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

The Dow clocked a sixth-straight win today, building off last week's momentum and closing at its highest level since November 2022. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq followed suit with their fifth win in the last six trading days and highest settlements in 15 months. Wall Street for the the most part brushed off the worrisome economic data out of China as investors have their eyes fixed on this week's loaded slate of earnings reports. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Why are call traders targeting this gambling stock?
  • Plenty of reasons for Snap stock to stay hot.
  • Plus, timing the tech rally; retail stock to watch; and a buzzing biotech stock.

Summary 0717

NYSE Nasdaq 0717

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Russia nixing the Ukraine grain deal could have huge ramifications. (CNBC)
  2. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen thinks the U.S. can avoid a recession. (MarketWatch)
  3. How our traders scored big with the tech sector rally.
  4. Signal says don't sweat this retail stock pullback.
  5. Biotech stock could burn short sellers.

There were no notable earnings reports today.

UVOL 0717

Commodities Take a Breather

Oil prices moved lower today, weighed down by the economic data out of China. August-dated oil shed $1.27, or 1.7%, to settle at $74.15 per barrel.

Gold also slid, cooling off after last week's gains. August-dated gold shed $8, or 0.4% to close at $1,956.40 an ounce on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.