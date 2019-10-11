Stocks Rise on Trade Talk Hopes

NASDAQ Composite +1.94% Dow +1.80% S&P 500 +1.79% Russell 2000 +2.78%

NASDAQ Advancers: 2038 Decliners: 296

WTI Crude: +1.5% Gold -0.9% 10yr Treasury 1.746%

Market Volume (First Hour): +19.1%

Market Movers

University Preliminary Consumer Sentiment Rose from 93.2 to 96.0 in October

Consumer Expectations rose from 83.4 to 84.8 in October

Consumer Current Conditions rose from 108.5 to 113.4

Import Prices rose 0.2% in September, more than expected

Export Prices fell 0.2% in September, more than expected

Steve’s Commentary

In a sense this week played out similar to last week – the markets fall early in the week only to recover in the second half as the mood improves. By yesterday’s close the major indices were about dead even with Monday’s closing levels, so today’s action will make (or break) the week. Despite it all, market volumes have not come close to approaching average levels this week and it looks as though volumes will be on par with the last week of August, typically one of the quietest if the year. At midday, the major indices are each up over 1.5% with notable strength in the Russell 2000, up 2.7% for its best showing since June 4th. Adding a boost to the market – a short while ago the Federal Reserve announced that come Monday it will begin purchasing about $60 billion of treasury bills monthly through the end of Q2 next year. The statement says the purchases are ‘purely technical measures’ to support FOMC policies.

Limited deals are all the rage these days. Both Reuters and the New York Times are reporting that U.S.-China trade talks seem to be progressing, giving rise to hopes of a limited deal. A meeting between Trump and China’s Vice Premier set for later today also added to the hopes of an interim deal or truce of some sort. But it doesn’t end there - Sky News reports that the concept of a limited free trade deal is gaining traction in both the UK and EU, and that just might get Brexit negotiations moving again. In both cases, the more complicated issues would get set aside for now while simpler, more practical matters are addressed. No doubt there are pros and cons to limited deals, but from a market perspective any deal at all alleviates some of the forward looking uncertainty.

Looking at the economic calendar, preliminary October consumer sentiment rose to a three-month high, going from 93.2 to 96 and easily beating expectations. The current conditions and expectation gauges also rose and beat expectations. The reports goes on to say that the consumer income outlook rose to the best level in about twenty years and the impeachment inquiry has not shown a significant impact one way or the other. Retail sales data is due next Wednesday and will let us know if happy consumers are spending consumers.

The equity sectors are all positive with Materials soaring by 2.7% with all index components higher. Industrials follow with a 2.5% advance as Fastenal leads with a 17% gain following strong Q3 results. The laggards are Consumer Staples (+0.3%), REITs (+0.4%) and Utilities (flat). REITs and Utilities are the top performing sectors over the last twelve months as investors look for safety and yield, but both are perhaps overbought at this point.

Crude oil is higher today following reports of two explosions on an Iranian oil tanker. Iranian media initially cited two missiles as the cause, but later backed off that claim. Regardless, the incident heightened tensions in the region and drove prices higher. In the meantime the IEA cut its crude demand forecast for the remainder of 2019 and for 2020, saying that demand growth this year will be the weakest since 2016. The lowered forecast doesn’t come as a surprise in that it seems in line with other economic data indicating slowing growth worldwide. In currencies, the British pound is up 1.8% and is in the midst of its biggest two-day rally in over three years, but the dollar index off 0.3% and is set for a second weekly decline.

Sector Recap

Brian’s Technical Take

Markets are higher on optimism for both a U.S.-China trade agreement, as well as a Brexit deal. Accordingly, the top performing global equity indices are from Ireland (ISEQ +3.7%), Germany (DAX +2.4%), and Hong Kong (HSI +2.3%).

In the U.S., the Fed is just now releasing details on its new asset purchase program which will buy $60B a month in Treasury Bills at least into Q2 2020. The Fed will also be offering $75B in daily overnight repo operations, and $35B in twice a week term repo operations, all with a goal of improving liquidity in the short term money markets. The timing of the Fed announcement may have been sooner than many expected as it was only three days ago on Tuesday when Chairman Powell first announced plans for fresh security purchases targeting the very short end of the curve.

Coincidence or not the 10YR – 3M treasury spread has widened every day this week, and yesterday flipped positive after being inverted for the majority of the last five months. Today the spread has widened 11bps, equaling its largest daily net change in three years. This bear steepening move in rates is often associated with a “reflation trade” in the broader markets. The top performing sectors during the reflation trade in early September were energy, financials, and industrials. Today’s top performers are materials, industrials, and financials.

Sector rotation is the hallmark of all bull markets. We saw signs of it early last month but it did not last more than three weeks as geopolitical risks flared up and risk-off price action ensued. If an actual trade agreement can be put in place this time around, the rotation into previous underperforming cyclicals (materials, industrials, financials, energy) may last longer than just a swing trade.

