Stocks Rise on Trade Deal Hopes

NASDAQ Composite +0.79% Dow +0.50% S&P 500 +0.66% Russell 2000 +0.40%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1471 Decliners: 796

WTI Crude +1.6%, Gold +0.7%, 10yr Treasury 1.5665%

Market Volume (First Hour): -25.3%

JOLTS Job Openings fall to 7.051 million from 7.174 million

Wholesale Inventories fall to 0.2% from 0.4%, flat y/y

MBA Mortgage Applications +5.2%

Trade has been the theme in the market this week with the only difference today is that there is some green on the tape. Yesterday’s market was solidly in the red from start to finish but volumes were 8% below average, so the downturn can be viewed as more a sentiment move rather than a selling event. This morning the four major indices opened in the green but remain below yesterday’s intraday highs, so the gains are more of a bounce rather than a recovery. Formal trade negotiations resume tomorrow and Bloomberg reports China is open to a limited deal. Bloomberg says that in exchange for no additional tariffs including those set to go into effect this month and in December, China offers agrees to purchase more agricultural products such as soy beans. None of that is new and at this point the offer seems more of a détente rather than a deal since all the bigger structural issues are left on the table for future negations, perhaps until after the elections. Although the Trump administration could use a win about now, it seems unlikely that they would accept the offer.

With trade grabbing the headlines it is easy to overlook the impact the uncertainly has created. The heads of both the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank are warning of a declining economic outlook across the globe. Kristalina Georgieva took the top position at the IMF just last week and commented that “the global economy is now in a synchronized slowdown.” She went on to say the two years ago about 75% of the world economies were growing, but now 90% are slowing. Over at the World Bank, president David Malpass stated the global economic growth rate for 2019, pegged at 2.6% back in June, is expected to be “even weaker than that, hurt by Brexit, Europe’s recession and trade uncertainty.”

The Fed is also front and center today. Late this morning Fed Chairman Powell is set to give a speech in Kansas City and not only will traders will parse his words for hints of a rate cut at the end of the month, they also want to hear more about asset purchases. Brian’s technical piece below goes into more detail. Also this afternoon the minutes from the Fed’s September meeting are due for release, and it might provide some insights into their thinking of the direction of interest rates. The next meeting is set for October 29th & 30th and the market currently assigns a 82% chance of another quarter-point cut.

There isn’t much on the economic calendar, JOLTS Job Openings fell more than expected to 7.051 million but still at healthily levels. Looking across the S&P sectors, all are higher led by Technology and Energy, both up over 1%. However, Communications, Utilities and REITs lag with only 0.2% advances. WTI crude is higher by about 1% after inventory data showed higher than expected drawdowns of both gasoline and distillates. Gold is back on the move with a 0.7% gain but the dollar index is off 0.1%.

QE or not QE, that is the question. Yesterday Chairman Powell announced the Fed will soon resume purchases of treasury securities in an effort to relieve the liquidity crunch developing in the short term money markets. Signs of illiquidity had been emerging throughout the year but escalated in mid-September when select repo rates ballooned higher and the overnight fed funds rate ticked up to 3%, well above the upper bound of the Fed’s then target range, 2.25%. Powell made it clear the balance sheet expansion was not another crisis-era QE program to boost the economy.

The Fed’s balance sheet peaked in Q4’14 at $4.5T where it held relatively steady until Q1’18 when its balance sheet reduction plan began to take effect. Coincidence or not this is when most global stock indices peaked. Over the next 20 months the balance sheet declined to a low of $3.76T reached at the end of August. As a result of the temporary repo operations implemented over the last few weeks to relive the recent spike in money markets, the balance sheet has already grown 5% to $4T.

While specifics of the plan will likely come at the month’s end FOMC, the resumption of treasury purchase is expected to target the very short end of the curve. Skeptics think it is only a matter of time before the Fed will need to go further out in duration in a more QE-like program. Call it what you like, but a more permanent plan should alleviate the recent turmoil which in turn should be received well by markets. Stocks are rebounding nicely today which many are attributing to optimism heading into U.S. – China trade talks, however I would not discount the Fed’s greasing the wheels.

