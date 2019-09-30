Stocks Rise, On Track to End September Higher

Market Movers

Stocks reversed Friday losses after the Trump administration said there are no plans at this time to stop Chinese company listings in the US.

Quarter end today could cause portfolio window dressing.

Chicago PMI 47.1 vs. 50.0 est.

Dallas Manufacturing Activity Index 1.5 vs. 1.0 est.

Mike’s Commentary

Last Friday capped off a second straight week of modest losses for stocks with the S&P 500 losing 1%. Half of the weekly decline stemmed from a Bloomberg story Friday that the US is considering restrictions on Chinese listings in the US. This took what was a decently positive day – with the Dow moving above the 27,000 level again - to a quick 250 point drop from the highs before a modest afternoon rebound pared losses.

This weekend administration officials denied they’re contemplating plans to block Chinese companies from listing in the US. Stocks seem to be reacting positively to that information, with the Dow gaining about 75 points initially and up a little over 100 points as midday approaches. Even if this was not really “new” news in that these plans have been discussed in the past, the fact that it’s being floated just complicates negotiations. U.S.-China trade remains THE key driver for stock moves, overshadowing most earnings and economic data.

For stocks, bulls have to worry about expected negative comps for Q3, funkiness in short term money market rates and slowing global growth, which puts valuation in question. Bears need to be cautious that a deal with China, however far off it may seem now, could give a big boost to stocks. Next week, high level talks between the two countries are expected to resume in Washington DC. So, traders are mainly watching headlines and trying to stay nimble. This makes the market volatile but since talks fell apart in May, stocks have not really done much either way.

Today, stocks are trying to close out September on a positive note, which would give the broad indexes a gain of about 1.7% after last month’s 1.8% decline, it would be the third gain in four month’s following the August sell-off.

Technology and Healthcare are the leading sectors, which signals there is some “risk on” mentality among buyers today. Bonds and the dollar also fell, as did oil and gold on what is a pretty quiet day overall.

This is an important week for economic releases since investors will be looking at weather weakening ISM numbers are a trend (Tuesday), and what information about the US economy can be gleaned from both the ADP employment report (Wednesday) and the US’s monthly jobs report (Friday).

Economic Calendar Date Time Event Monday 9:45 a.m. Chicago PMI Tuesday 9:30 a.m. Michelle Bowman Speaks Tuesday 9:45 a.m. Markit Manufacturing PMI Tuesday 10:00 a.m. ISM Manufacturing Index Tuesday 10:00 a.m. Construction Spending Tuesday Varies Motor Vehicle Sales Wednesday 8:15 a.m. ADP Employment Thursday 8:30 a.m. Weekly Jobless Claims Thursday 8:30 a.m. Randal Quarles Speaks Thursday 9:45 a.m. Markit Services PMI Thursday 10:00 a.m. ISM Non-manufacturing Index Thursday 10:00 a.m. Factory Orders Friday 8:30 a.m. Nonfarm Payrolls Friday 8:30 a.m. Unemployment Rate Friday 8:30 a.m. Average Hourly Earnings Friday 8:30 a.m. Foreign Trade Deficit

Sector Recap

Brian’s Technical Take

It has certainly been a volatile quarter but the S&P 500 is now less than a session away from registering a 1% gain for Q3. The defensive utilities (+8%), REITs (+7%), and consumer staples (+5%) led all groups as market participants fled to safety and rates fell sharply.

The September rebound is being driven by value which is outperforming growth by 360 basis points, its 2nd largest outperformance (monthly) in more than 10 years. Value’s largest outperformance, 370 bps, occurred 12 months ago in October2018 which marked the start of a deep risk-off quarter, however the its 3rd largest outperformance, 350 bps, occurred in November 2016 and was the unofficial start of a new bull market.

The greenback has seen broad strength and against the euro gained a relatively modest 0.7% for September. The EURUSD is now down eight of nine months in 2019 for a YTD decline of 4.5%. It is now within 1% of a price gap, 1.0778, and thus a potential support level, first made back in April 2017.

The next FOMC is on October 30th, one day before the Brexit deadline. In addition, officials are expected to propose a more permanent resolution to the short term funding strains which surfaced in the repo market over the prior two weeks. Some plumbing experts are calling for an expansion of the balance sheet (QE 4?) beyond the traditional organic growth Chairman Powell recently alluded to, while others suggest a permanent repo facility can fix the liquidity concerns.

