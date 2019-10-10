Stocks Rise as Trump Plans to Meet with China Trade Negotiator

NASDAQ Composite +0.93% Dow +0.88% S&P 500 +0.91% Russell 2000 +0.80%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1527 Decliners: 740

Today’s Volume (vs. Wednesday) +28.75%

Crude +1.03%, Gold -1.02%

Market Movers

September US CPI 0.0% vs. consensus +0.1%; September ex-Food & Energy +0.1% vs. consensus +0.2%

US Jobless Claims for w/e 5-Oct 210K vs. consensus 219K;

Continuing Claims for w/e 28-Sep 1684K vs. consensus 1653K

The Bloomberg weekly Consumer Comfort Index for the week ending October 6th rose to 62.7 from 62.0 a week earlier

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in a joint statement have identified the potential for a route to an agreement on the ongoing Brexit discussions.

Charlie’s Commentary

We finished up yesterday with broad based gains on all three major markets rebounding dramatically from the sell off on Tuesday when the market were doubting that any progress would be made on the trade front. The catalyst for buying was fueled by a report that the Chinese were willing to reach a partial or “skinny” deal that would have them agreeing to buy more agricultural products from the U.S. in exchange for no further tariff increases on goods imported from their country. The Nasdaq finished +1.0% while the S&P 500 rose +0.9% and the Dow climbed +0.7%. The irony of all of this was the President Trump a day earlier stated that he was not interested in a temporary or partial deal.

This morning markets got off to a rocky start as conflicting reports over night whipsawed the futures market. Early yesterday evening, a report out of The South China Morning Post stated that lower level negotiations had not progressed and that the Chinese delegation was now planning on leaving today. The issue of forced technology transfers, which China refused to put on the table, was the reason talks were at a standstill. The White House quickly dismissed the SCNP article as inaccurate and stated that they were unaware of any change in Vice Premiere Liu He’s plans. Bloomberg then reported that a partial trade agreement could be struck where the US would suspend next week’s tariff increase in exchange for a currency pact. This is the fourteenth meeting on trade between the two countries. At this point a partial deal would be good, not great, as a broad based full deal is very unlikely One thing is for sure in this modern day “As The World Turns” soap opera is that it will change again….and again. And right on cue a defiant tweet from President Trump has put a charge back in the market.and reversed all the early morning negativity. He stated, “Big day of negotiations with China. They want to make a deal, but do I? I meet with the Vice Premier tomorrow at The White House." While a little ambiguous, it did confirm that negotiations will extend into Friday.

In corporate news, Delta Airlines is falling this morning after CEO Ed Bastian warned that profit for the fourth quarter is likely to fall short of forecast as non fuel costs for each seat flown is expected to be a full percentage point higher than the long term goal of 2%. On the other hand shares of Bed, Bath and Beyond are climbing today as they named Target’s Anthony Chukumba its new Chief Executive Officer. Investors were encouraged by Chukumba’s overwhelming success at merchandising and private label development while at Target.

On the economic front, the core consumer price index which excludes food and energy, rose 0,1% during September which was below analysts’ estimates of 0.2% as used car costs fell the most in a year and apparel prices decreased 0,4%, the first drop since April strengthening the case for the Fed to cut rates for the third time in three months. The annual increase of 2.4% was in line with consensus numbers. The broader CPI was unchanged on a month over month basis and up 1.7 annually both of which trailed estimates. This was the weakest reading since January. Initial jobless claims for the seven days ending October 5th declined by 10,000 to 210,000 according to the Department of Labor. Data for the prior week was revised to show 1,000 more applications were received than previously expected. This was a three week low despite the ongoing General Motors strike that began on September 15th. The four-week moving average of initial claims, considered a better measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week volatility, rose 1,000 to 213,750 last week. Despite the lower layoffs the labor market is slowing as demand for labor cools against a backdrop of slower economic growth. The Bloomberg weekly consumer comfort index for the week ending 10/6 rose to 62.7 from 62.0 a week earlier. Within the reading the state of the economy index improved to 65.2 from 63.4. The personal finance index slipped to a seven week low of 66.5 from 67.5.

In the trading pits, oil reversed earlier losses after trade negotiation tonality turned positive indicating progress towards a partial trade deal. In addition President Trump announced that he will be meeting with the Chinese Vice Premiere on Friday. While nothing is concrete the fact that the two largest economies are attempting to end a trade war that has slowed economies and ultimately fuel consumption has provided a bid to the commodity. Consequently safe haven gold has given up much of its earlier gains as the positive developments have created more of a risk on environment. Nine of the eleven sectors are trading in positive territory as we speak led by Financials (+1.14%), Energy (+0.76%) and Industrials (+0.76%). Lagging and in negative territory are Real Estate (-0.24%) and Utilities (-0.24%). Consumer Staples (+0.20%) while slightly positive is the third worst performer.

Sector Recap

Brian’s Technical Take

Overnight equity futures whipsawed around on conflicting headlines surrounding this week’s trade talks between the U.S. and China. This is one of the benefits of following technicals and PRICE. Price is king and while there have been an abundance of reasons which SEEMINGLY support a bearish view (trade wars, Brexit, manufacturing recession, corporate earnings recession, central banks, etc.), U.S. equity indices are holding their own.

While no single industry represents the entire market, I along with many like to track the performance of the semiconductors given the large size of many constituents and its proven track record as a leader in this ongoing bull market.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) has been a beast not just in 2019 where it has outperformed the S&P 500 by a staggering 19%, but its relative and absolute performance over the longer term is even more impressive. Over the last 1YR, 3YR, and 5YR’s the SOX has gained 29%, 99%, and 208% and outperformed the S&P 500 by 21%, 55%, and 138%. How is that for alpha?

Today the SOX Index (+1.9%) is once again amongst the top performers and the technicals suggest there are reasons this can go on. The recent low earlier this month bottomed at the rising trend line origination off the December lows which at this point has been tested so many so many times its importance cannot be over stated. This time around the support was reinforced by the price gap at 1,519 (horizontal, blue dotted line).

Clearly defined resistance is just 2% above last sale at ~1,605, where prior tops occurred in April, July, and September. The pullback following the recent September high can be characterized as “coiling price action”, measured by the narrowing of the upper and lower Bollinger bands, and indicative of increasing pressures building between buyers and sellers.

Price is making its way deeper into the apex of the rising support line and horizontal resistance. This indicates a breakout, up or down, should not be far off. A bullish upside breakout, consistent with the intermediate and long term trend, may be a good indication as to the direction of the broader market.

Back in the mid-2000s a well-known PM would regularly visit the trading floor and call out to a colleague, “hey Z-man, what’s the smart money doing today?” While the group has gone nowhere for six months, I think the smart money may start liking the semi’s again in Q4.

Nasdaq's Market Intelligence Desk (MID) Team includes:

Charles Brown is Associate Vice President on The Market Intelligence Desk with over 20 years of equity capital markets experience. Charlie has extensive knowledge of equity trading on both floor and screen-based marketplaces. Charlie assists with the management of The Market Intelligence Desk and works with Nasdaq listed companies providing them with insightful objective trading analysis.

Steven Brown is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over twenty years of experience in equities. With a focus on client retention he currently covers the Financial, Energy and Media sectors.

Christopher Dearborn is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Chris has over two decades of equity market experience including floor and screen-based trading, corporate access, IPOs and asset allocation. Chris is responsible for providing timely, accurate and objective market and trading-related information to Nasdaq-listed companies.

Brian Joyce, CMT is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Before joining Nasdaq, Brian spent 16 years as an institutional trader executing equity and options orders for both the buy side and sell side. He also provided trading ideas and wrote technical analysis commentary for an institutional research offering. Brian focuses on helping Nasdaq’s Financial, Healthcare and Transportation companies, among others, understand the trading in their stock. Brian is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT).

Michael Sokoll, CFA is Associate Vice President on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over 25 years of equity market experience. In this role, he manages a team of professionals responsible for providing NASDAQ-listed companies with real-time trading analysis and objective market information.

