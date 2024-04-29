News & Insights

Stocks Rise as 'Fear Gauge' Cools Off

April 29, 2024 — 04:26 pm EDT

Stocks secured solid wins across the board today. The Dow scored a 146-point gain while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq logged their fifth win in the last six sessions. Ahead of a loaded four-day slate of stock market catalysts, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), fell to its lowest level since April 3. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Big upgrade ahead of a big week for Apple.
  • Tesla stock: Not dead yet!
  • Plus, a protective puts primer; call traders eye SOFI; and a squeezed streaming stock. 

Closing Indexes Summary April 29

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats April 29

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Viking's initial public offering (IPO) just got upsized. (MarketWatch)
  2. The U.S. Treasury's borrowing is careening past estimates. (Reuters)
  3. Earnings season is the perfect time for protective puts
  4. An earnings beat couldn't save SOFI today.
  5. Paramount Global stock squeezes short sellers.

Earnings 0429

Unusual Options Activity April 29

Oil Takes a Breather as Geopolitical Tensions Simmer

Oil prices fell today, as news of a possible ceasefire in the Middle East were weighed against supply concerns. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.22 cents, or 1.5%, to settle at $82.63 a barrel.

Gold prices were quiet today ahead of the fireworks later this week. June-dated gold futures rose 0.4% to settle at $2,357.70 per ounce.  

1x1

