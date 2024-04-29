Stocks Rise as 'Fear Gauge' Cools Off

Stocks secured solid wins across the board today. The Dow scored a 146-point gain while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq logged their fifth win in the last six sessions. Ahead of a loaded four-day slate of stock market catalysts, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), fell to its lowest level since April 3.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Big upgrade ahead of a big week for Apple.

ahead of a big week for Apple. Tesla stock : Not dead yet!

: Not dead yet! Plus, a protective puts primer; call traders eye SOFI; and a squeezed streaming stock.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil Takes a Breather as Geopolitical Tensions Simmer

Oil prices fell today, as news of a possible ceasefire in the Middle East were weighed against supply concerns. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.22 cents, or 1.5%, to settle at $82.63 a barrel.

Gold prices were quiet today ahead of the fireworks later this week. June-dated gold futures rose 0.4% to settle at $2,357.70 per ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.