Stocks Rise as Earnings Season Begins

NASDAQ Composite +1.05% Dow +0.98% S&P 500 +1.02% Russell 2000 +1.16%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1795 Decliners: 533

Today’s Volume (vs. Monday) +43%

Crude $53.48 -$0.11, Gold $1476.60 -$15.10, VIX 13.69 -0.88

Market Movers

US M/o/M Redbook retail sales -0.2% vs -1.1% previously reported

US Y/o/Y Redbook retail sales +4.1% vs +5.5% previously reported

EU & UK negotiators close-in on draft Brexit deal

Reaction to earnings: BLK +2.2%, C +1.6%, FRC +6.4%, GS -4.7%, JNJ +2.25%, JPM +2.8%, OMC + 1.0%, PLD +1.2%, SCHW 5.2%, UNH +7.5%, WFC 1.5%

Chris’ Commentary

Stocks whimpered into the close Monday with only 4.8 billion shares changing hands. To put that into perspective, that is the lightest full day of trading on the consolidated tape in 2019 and over 31% lower than the yearly average. The only slower day was July 3rd, which was a half day of trading (1pm close) ahead of Independence Day. The S&P 500 closed down 0.14% and only traded in a 10 handle range all-day.

Today stocks are higher following a number of blue chip earnings reports as well as a lack of meaningful trade rhetoric at this hour. A number of Healthcare and Banks names are shining today helping lift the markets. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), UnitedHealth (UNH), Citi (C), JP Morgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) are some of the names leading us higher.

Currently 9 of 11 major S&P 500 sectors are trading higher. Healthcare is up over 1.5% and Financials and Communications are both up nearly 1%. Crude oil is down for the 2nd day in a row, trading below $52 a barrel this morning. Gold trades lower while the dollar trades higher. The yield on the 10-yr sits at 1.73% after treasury markets were closed yesterday for Columbus Day.

FactSet released their Q3’19 earnings report which predicts a third straight quarter of negative earnings growth for the S&P 500. “For Q3 2019, the estimated earnings decline for the S&P 500 is -4.6%. If -4.6% is the actual decline for the quarter, it will mark the first time the index has reported three straight quarters of year-over-year earnings declines since Q4 2015 through Q2 2016.” At the start of the quarter, S&P 500 Q3 earnings were expected to decline by only -0.6%, much better than the now expected -4.6% decline. Revenue in now expected to only show an increase of +2.7%, well below the +3.5% expected growth rate previously. This would mark the lowest top-line growth in three years. Of the 22 S&P 500 members that reported prior to today, factors cited for the downward pressure include currency fluctuations, weather, European concerns, input costs increases and tariff/trade related issues.

The IMF cut its 2019 global GDP growth forecast to 3%, down from 3.2%. This is the 5th straight cut for its 2019 forecast and the weakest global growth outlook since 2009. Trade tensions are to blame. The IMF also lowered its 2020 estimate to 3.4% from 3.5%. IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath wrote, “With a synchronized slowdown and uncertain recovery, the global outlook remains precarious…there is no room for policy mistakes and an urgent need for policy makers to cooperatively de-escalate trade and geopolitical tensions.”

Sector Recap

Brian’s Technical Take

Uncertainty over the U.S. – China trade deal is being “trumped” by optimism surrounding a potential Brexit agreement and better than expected corporate earnings reports from select industry titans in the Healthcare (+2%) and Financial (+1.6%) sectors. Earnings reports from the large cap money center banks are particularly noteworthy as their scale and diverse business lines provide key insight into the health of the U.S. consumer, lending, credit trends and the capital markets.

The KBW BKX Index (+2.4%) is amongst the top performing industries and is now +17.8% YTD vs. +19.5% for the SPX. While the SPX is within 1% of new all-time highs, the BKX is more than 16% away from its 2018 highs.

The BKX faces key resistance right here at its declining trend line originating from last year’s highs, which coincides with the 2019 highs at the ~103 level. Price is back above its 40-week moving average however momentum, as represented by the daily RSI, has been range bound for the better part of the last 18 months. A move in price above the 103 resistance would likely be accompanied by a breakout in momentum and potentially signal the start of a new uptrend, and more importantly, the continuance of the recent sector rotation into the previously underperforming value industries.

