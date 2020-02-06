Stocks rise as coronavirus worry ebbs

US Markets

U.S. stocks gained for a fourth straight session on Thursday and Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs amid lessening concerns over the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in China.

NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks gained for a fourth straight session on Thursday and Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs amid lessening concerns over the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89.19 points, or 0.3%, to 29,380.04, the S&P 500 gained 11.08 points, or 0.33%, to 3,345.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 63.47 points, or 0.67%, to 9,572.15. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Leslie Adler) ((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; +1 646 223 5234; Reuters Messaging: charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA STOCKS/ (URGENT)

