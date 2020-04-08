Stocks Return to Bull Market Territory as Oil Prices Surge

Covid-19 continues to dominate trading, but other news is moving shares, too. Futures on all three major U.S. stock indexes were higher.

The S&P 500 entered into a new bull market amid renewed optimism about flattening trends in the coronavirus pandemic.

Major U.S. stock indexes rose through the day on Wednesday, pushing the S&P 500 into a new bull market. An oil-price surge built on renewed optimism about flattening trends in the coronavirus pandemic after a rally that began Monday ran out of steam on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 780 points, or 3.4%—at its highest levels of Wednesday’s session. The S&P 500 also rose 3.4% to surpass a 20% gain from its recent lows, signifying the start of a new bull market. And the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.6%.

The Dow rose 7.7% Monday, and the S&P rose 7%. Both indexes opened Tuesday about 3% higher, but fell over the course of the day to close in the red.

Oil prices jumped after more concrete news crossed the wires regarding potential supply cuts by Saudi Arabia, Russia, and other producers. After rising 32% last week, and plunging 54% in March, crude-oil prices were down 13% for the week. The U.S. benchmark price made up some of those losses Wednesday, to close up 11.5%, at $26.31.

News that Sen. Bernie Sanders is ending his campaign for president may also have added to stocks’ gains on Wednesday. His decision clears the path for former vice president Joe Biden to be the Democratic party’s nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November. Sanders had been viewed as the least market- and business-friendly candidate.

Haven assets were relatively flat on Wednesday. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond ticked up less than 3 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to 0.764%, as the price of the debt fell. Gold fell 0.1%, to $1,662.50 an ounce, and the U.S. Dollar Index—which measures the greenback against a basket of other currencies—gained 0.3%.

Overseas, stocks were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 2.1% on Wednesday, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.2%. Europe’s STOXX 600 index closed essentially even on the day, up 0.02%, following news that euro-area finance ministers failed to agree on a plan to tackle the economic damage from the pandemic. The French CAC 40 inched up 0.1%, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 fell 0.5%.

Optimism about the cresting of the coronavirus wave fueled stock gains early in the week, and that upbeat feeling hadn’t dissipated completely. Shares of travel and leisure firms—the sector at the heart of the Covid-19 selloff—climbed on Wednesday.

Cruise operator Carnival (CCL) stock closed up 6.1%, American Airlines Group (AAL) shares gained 10.9%, and Darden Restaurants (DRI) shares rose 7.8%. Wedbush also upgraded Darden shares to the equivalent of Buy on Wednesday. It’s a bold call: Quarterly same-store sales are down about 39% so far.

Energy-related stocks were up thanks to the rising price of oil. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) shares, for instance, jumped 12.4%, but are still down 66% year to date. Marathon Petroleum (MPC) stock rose 8%. Its shares are also down over 60% year to date.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) shares arrested their recent slide Wednesday by rising 3.6%. Shares were down 11% on the first two days of the week, but the stock was up about 67% year to date as of Tuesday’s closing price.

Covid-19 continues to dominate trading, but other news moved shares too. FedEx (FDX) stock, for instance, rose 8.3% because Amazon.com (AMZN) said it is backing away from competing with FedEx and other delivery companies. Amazon will still deliver some of its own packages, but won’t try to pick up those unrelated to Amazon sales.

Finally, Pinterest (PINS) shares surged 11.8% after the company released preliminary quarterly results Tuesday evening. User numbers exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.

