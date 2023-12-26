Stocks Return from Christmas with a Bang

Fresh off eight-straight weekly gains, all three major indexes rose to start the holiday-shortened week, though trading volume was low. The Dow notched a triple-digit gain and came within 12 points of a record close, while the S&P 500 (SPX) continued to climb toward its Jan. 2022 all-time peak.

Why Match Group stock could soon sink.

could soon sink. EV stock rises on new vehicle launch .

. Plus, Ratcliffe buys MANU stake; delivery stock downgraded; 2 big pharma deals.

5 Things to Know Today

Electric vehicles are expected to decline in price amid incentives and high inventory. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) appealed a ban on two popular models of its watches.(The Wall Street Journal) Manchester United finally relieved from ownership concerns. Call traders have been buying up UPS despite underperformance. 2 pharma stocks in the spotlight amid acquisitions.

There were no earnings of note today.

Black Gold at a "Death Cross"

Crude oil saw its first "death cross" on the charts since early 2020, as the 50-day moving average dropped below the 200-day moving average. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for February delivery rose $1.68, or 2.3%, to settle at $75.24 a barrel.

Gold prices are on the rise amid a weaker U.S. dollar and falling bond yields. February-dated gold futures are up $5.00, or 0.2%, at $2,074.10 at last look.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.