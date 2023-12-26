News & Insights

Stocks Return from Christmas with a Bang

December 26, 2023 — 04:29 pm EST

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Fresh off eight-straight weekly gains, all three major indexes rose to start the holiday-shortened week, though trading volume was low. The Dow notched a triple-digit gain and came within 12 points of a record close, while the S&P 500 (SPX) continued to climb toward its Jan. 2022 all-time peak. 

5 Things to Know Today

    1. Electric vehicles are expected to decline in price amid incentives and high inventory. (CNBC)
    2. Apple (AAPL) appealed a ban on two popular models of its watches.(The Wall Street Journal)
    3. Manchester United finally relieved from ownership concerns. 
    4. Call traders have been buying up UPS despite underperformance
    5. 2 pharma stocks in the spotlight amid acquisitions. 

    There were no earnings of note today.      

    Black Gold at a "Death Cross"

    Crude oil saw its first "death cross" on the charts since early 2020, as the 50-day moving average dropped below the 200-day moving average. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for February delivery rose $1.68, or 2.3%, to settle at $75.24 a barrel. 

    Gold prices are on the rise amid a weaker U.S. dollar and falling bond yields. February-dated gold futures are up $5.00, or 0.2%, at $2,074.10 at last look.  

