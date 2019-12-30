Stocks Retreat from Record Highs

Stocks slipped from last week's record highs, with only one more session left in 2019. The blue-chip index clocked a triple-digit loss of 183 points, its biggest decline in almost four weeks, while the S&P and Nasdaq also suffered their biggest one-day drops since Dec. 3. Trading volume remained thin, with some saying today's sell-off was likely a result of the market's overbought condition.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 28,462.14) lost 183.1 points, or 0.6%. Apple was the only Dow component to end higher, with a 0.6% gain, while IBM (IMB) fell to the bottom of the bunch, with a 1.8% drop.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,221.29) settled 18.7 points, or 0.6%, lower, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,945.99) fell 60.6 points, or 0.7%.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 14.82) added 1.4 points, or 10.4%.

5 Items on Our Radar Today

As NFL television ratings continue to rise -- up 4% so far this season -- many unnamed league officials say the NFL is considering new multiyear media agreements, and a hike in broadcast fees. Currently, the NFL brings in more than $5 billion annually in broadcast fees. (CNBC) Democratic presidential hopeful and current U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders just received a clean bill of health from his doctor, several months after suffering a heart attack while on the campaign trail. In a statement, his doctor noted that, "Sanders is more than fit enough to pursue vigorous activities and an occupation that requires stamina and an ability to handle a great deal of stress." (Reuters) Behind this Tesla competitor's major sales beat. How MAXR stock surged to fresh highs today. The analyst upgrade giving LendingTree stock a hand.

Data courtesy of Trade-Alert

Gold Notches Fifth Consecutive Win

Oil notched another three-month high in intraday action, before eventually settling below breakeven. February-dated crude futures lost 4 cents to end at $61.68 per barrel.

Gold eked out a fifth consecutive win today. The streak marks the precious metal's longest in six months. February gold futures settled up 50 cents to end at $1,518.60 an ounce.

