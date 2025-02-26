Stocks Reined in by Trump Tariff Rhetoric

Wall Street faced late-session pressure following fresh trade war rhetoric from President Donald Trump. While the major indexes wavered in the afternoon, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 managed to snap their four-day losing streaks with modest gains, while the Dow closed with a triple-digit loss.

During his first cabinet meeting, Trump reaffirmed that tariffs on Mexico and Canada would proceed as planned and warned that a 25% tariff on European Union (EU) goods could be next. Against this uncertain backdrop, Nvidia's (NVDA) earnings report looms large -- potentially serving as a market-moving catalyst that could set the tone for tomorrow's session.

An earnings report to watch

2 software stocks making moves today.

Plus, auto sector buzz; a NFLX opportunity; and a 2024 starlet sells off.

Black Gold Slumps as Global Outlook Weighs

Oil futures drifted lower in lockstep with the global economic outlook. The most active April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude shed 40 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $68.53 per barrel for the day.

Gold prices climbed, with the safe-haven asset remaining an attractive hedge against market uncertainty. At last glance, gold's April contract was up 0.4% at $2,931.60 an ounce.

