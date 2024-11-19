Stocks Recover from Early Losses on Strength in Nvidia and Walmart

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is down -0.05%, the Dow Jones Industrials Index ($DOWI) (DIA) is down -0.41%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is up +0.11%.

Stocks are mixed today, with the Dow Jones Industrials falling to a 1-1/2 week low. Escalation of the Ukraine-Russian war has sparked risk-off sentiment in equity markets and liquidation of stocks. Markets were rattled today by a report that Ukraine forces reportedly carried out their first missile strikes on a border region in Russia using Western-supplied missiles. Also, Russian President Putin approved an updated nuclear doctrine that expands the conditions for Russia to use atomic weapons, including in response to a conventional attack on its soil. The ramped-up war risks have fueled flight to safety into government bonds, knocking the 10-year T-note yield to a 1-week low and increasing safe-haven demand for gold, pushing gold prices to a 1-week high.

Weaker-than-expected US housing news was also negative for stocks after Oct housing starts fell -3.1% m/m to 1.311 million, weaker than expectations of 1.334 million. Also, Oct building permits, a proxy for future construction, unexpectedly fell -0.6% m/m to 1.416 million versus expectations of an increase to 1.435 million.

The Nasdaq 100 recovered from early losses and turned higher on strength in Super Micro Computer and Nvidia. Stock indexes also found support in strong earnings results from Walmart, which rose more than +4% after reporting stronger-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS and raising its full-year adjusted EPS forecast.

The markets are awaiting earnings results from Nvidia on Wednesday to see if future demand for its AI Blackwell chips will continue after recent reports said Nvidia has asked suppliers to change the design of the server racks for its new Blackwell graphics processing unit due to an overheating problem.

Of the 90% of companies in the S&P 500 that have released Q3 earnings so far, 75% surpassed the estimates, slightly below the 3-year average. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, companies in the S&P 500 have reported an average +8.5% y/y increase in quarterly earnings in Q3, more than double the preseason forecast.

The markets are discounting the chances at 59% for a -25 bp rate cut at the December 17-18 FOMC meeting.

Overseas stock markets today are mixed. The Euro Stoxx 50 tumbled to a 3-month low and is down -1.47%. China's Shanghai Composite Index recovered from a 2-week low and closed up +0.67%. Japan's Nikkei Stock 225 Index closed up +0.51%.

Interest Rates

December 10-year T-notes (ZNZ24) today are up +8 ticks. The 10-year T-note yield is down -3.5 bp to 4.379%. Dec T-notes today rallied to a 1-week high, and the 10-year T-note yield fell to a 1-week low of 4.336%. T-notes are moving higher today on positive carryover from a rally in European government bonds. Also, T-notes are climbing on increased safe-haven demand from the escalation of the Ukraine-Russian conflict after reports said Ukraine carried out its first strike within Russian territory using Western-supplied missiles. T-notes added to their gains today on the weaker-than-expected US Oct housing starts and building permits reports.

European government bond yields today are moving lower. The 10-year German bund yield fell to a 3-week low of 2.269% and is down -3.3 bp to 2.340%. The 10-year UK gilt yield fell to a 2-week low of 4.386% and is down -1.5 bp to 4.445%.

ECB Governing Council member Panetta said, "Restrictive monetary conditions are no longer necessary, and the ECB needs to normalize its monetary-policy stance and move to neutral or even expansionary territory, if necessary."

ECB Governing Council member Muller said the ECB will likely reduce interest rates by a quarter-point at its December 18-19 meeting.

Swaps are discounting the chances at 100% for a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at its December 12 policy meeting and at 19% for a -50 bp rate cut at the same meeting.

US Stock Movers

Incyte Corp (INCY) is down more than -11% to lead losers in the S&P 500 after it said it will pause enrollment in a Phase 2 study of its MRGPRX3, which is aimed at treating chronic urticaria due to preclinical toxicology findings.

Tax preparer stocks are sliding today after the Washington Post reported that the leaders of President-elect Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency discussed creating a mobile app for Americans to file their taxes for free. As a result, H&R Block (HRB) is down more than -8% and Intuit (INTU) is down more than -5% to lead losers in the Nasdaq 100.

Lowe’s (LOW) is down more than -3% after reporting a Q3 gross margin of 33.7%, below the consensus of 33.8%.

Medtronic Plc (MDT) is down more than -3% after forecasting Q3 EPS of $1.35-$1.37, weaker than the consensus of $1.37.

Stellantis NV (STLA) is down more than -3% after Bloomberg Intelligence said that the company’s auto inventory days had risen nearly 50% in the past year.

STMicroelectronics NV (STM) is down more than -1% after Bloomberg Intelligence said the company may be losing market share in analog semiconductors in China to Texas Instruments.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) is down more than -1% after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock to neutral from overweight.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) is up more than +29% to lead gainers in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 after it hired a new auditor and filed a plan to come into compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

Walmart (WMT) is up more than +4% to lead gainers in the Dow Jones Industrials after reporting Q3 adjusted EPS of 58 cents, above the consensus of 53 cents, and raised its full-year adjusted EPS forecast to $2.42-$2.47 from a previous forecast of $2.35-$2.43.

Nvidia (NVDA) is up more than +2% after Stifel raised its price target for the stock to $180 from $165.

Defense stocks are climbing today on the escalation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia. As a result, Northrop Grumman (NOC) is up more than +1%, and Lockheed Martin (LMT), L3Harris Technologies (LHX), and RTX Corp (RTX) are up at least +0.5%.

Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) is up more than +17% after the Financial Times reported that Trump Media and Technology Group is in advanced talks to acquire the company.

Symbotic (SYM) is up more than +25% after reporting Q4 total revenue of $576.8 million, well above the consensus of $469.9 million, and forecast Q1 total revenue of $495 million-$515 million, stronger than the consensus of $494.6 million.

BioNTech (BNTX) is up more than +4% after Berenberg initiated coverage on the stock with a buy recommendation and a price target of $130.

Earnings Reports (11/19/2024)

Amer Sports Inc (AS), AZEK Co Inc/The (AZEK), Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB), Jacobs Solutions Inc (J), Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS), Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW), Medtronic PLC (MDT), Valvoline Inc (VVV), Walmart Inc (WMT), XP Inc (XP).

