Stocks Recover Early Losses

U.S. stocks recovered their early losses on Monday after rising last week on optimism that beginning to reopen some economies around the world would bring a quick rebound in economic activity. The risk has been that those steps would lead to an uptick in coronavirus cases, requiring new lockdowns. There were some potential signs of both outcomes over the weekend.

South Korea, which recently lifted some restrictions, reportedly saw more than 50 cases tied to nightclubs and bars emerge over the past week. The country quickly restored some social-distancing measures in Seoul. Germany likewise saw an uptick in cases after recently relaxing requirements. New virus cases have increased elsewhere as well, notably in parts of Africa, Brazil, and Russia.

Many other European nations, including the U.K., France, Spain, Switzerland, and Belgium are returning children to school, reopening some shops, or allowing greater movement this week.

Progress toward reopening in many parts of the U.S. appears further behind. New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio said over the weekend that the city might not see a fuller lifting of restrictions for several more months.

After spending the morning in negative territory, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 22 points, or 0.1%, by the early afternoon. The S&P 500 also recovered from an earlier loss to rise 0.4%. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.1% and the economically sensitive small-cap Russell 2000 ticked up 0.2%.

Stocks in Asia mostly closed higher. South Korea’s Kospi Composite lost 0.5%, but Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.5%. In Europe, the German DAX fell 0.7% and the French CAC 40 dropped 1.3%. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 ticked up less than 0.1% and the Stoxx Europe 600 index closed down 0.4%.

“We maintain our positive view on equities as the market continues to focus on efforts to reopen the global economy and central banks’ unprecedented policy support,” said analysts from Credit Suisse’s global chief investment office.

Like stocks, haven assets were also mixed on Monday. The price of gold lost 0.9%, to $1,699.30 an ounce. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to 0.710%, as the price of the securities fell. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY)—which measures the greenback against a basket of other currencies—ticked up 0.5%.

The U.S. price of oil slipped 1.8% to $24.29 a barrel, while Brent, the international benchmark, was off 3.6% at $29.83 a barrel.

Stocks of the airlines EasyJet and International Consolidated Airlines Group fell in response to a plan by the U.K. government to impose a 14-day quarantine on incoming travelers.

In the U.S. market, first-quarter results continue to be a driver of some of the biggest moves. The bulk of the earnings season has passed but several notable companies are still left to report.

Under Armour (ticker: UA) shares dropped 10.4% after the sports apparel retailer reported a wider-than-expected loss and revenue plunged 23%. The company said that 15 percentage points of that loss could be attributed to the coronavirus.

Marriott International (MAR) shares fell 4.9% after the hotel chain posted losses exceeding Wall Street’s expectations. Roughly a quarter of Marriott’s hotels are closed due to the pandemic, causing revenue per available room to fall 22.5% during the quarter.

Tesla (TSLA) shares lost 0.8% after chief executive Elon Musk tweeted over the weekend that he plans to sue Alameda County, Calif., in order to resume operations at the company’s plant in Fremont.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) stock soared 39.3% after a report suggested that Amazon.com (AMZN) could be interested in purchasing the theater-chain operator. Its stock had been down close to 50% this year as of Friday’s close. Revenues have dropped to close to zero while physical distancing measures remain in place.

Nvidia (NVDA) stock rose 3.6% after analysts at Needham raised their price target on the chipmaker’s shares, citing strong expected demand for its products used in gaming devices. It would be Nvidia stock’s first all-time high since Feb. 19, when the S&P 500 last closed at a record level.

