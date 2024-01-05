Stocks Recover as U.S. Economic Reports Suggest a Soft Landing

What you need to know…

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is up +0.69%, the Dow Jones Industrials Index ($DOWI) (DIA) is up +0.34%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is up +0.81%.

Stocks this morning recovered from early losses and are moderately higher. Optimism that the Federal Reserve can pull off a soft landing for the U.S. economy is lifting stocks today. A reversal in T-note yields to lower on the day also sparked gains in recently beaten-down tech stocks. T-note yields turned lower after today’s news showed activity in the U.S. service sector slowed more than expected last month.

Stocks this morning initially moved lower after the stronger-than-expected U.S. Dec payrolls report pushed bond yields higher and dampened expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates anytime soon.

U.S. Dec nonfarm payrolls rose +216,000, stronger than expectations of +175,000. Also, the Dec unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7%, stronger than expectations of an increase to 3.8%.

U.S. Dec average hourly earnings rose +0.4% m/m and +4.1% y/y, stronger than expectations of +0.3% m/m and +3.9% y/y.

The U.S. Dec ISM services index fell -2.1 to a 7-month low of 50.6, weaker than expectations of 52.5.

U.S. Nov factory orders rose +2.6% m/m, stronger than expectations of +2.4% m/m and the biggest increase in 2-3/4 years.

U.S. stocks are also being weighed down by negative carryover from a fall in European stocks as the Euro Stoxx 50 dropped to a 1-month low today as European government bond yields climbed to 3-week highs after Eurozone Dec CPI accelerated from Nov, reducing the chances of the ECB easing monetary policy.

The markets are discounting the chances for a -25 bp rate cut at 7% at the next FOMC meeting on Jan 30-31 and 80% for that same -25 bp rate cut for the following meeting on March 19-20.

U.S. and European government bond yields today are mixed. The 10-year T-note yield fell back from a 3-week high of 4.097% and is down -3.1 bp at 3.968%. The 10-year German bund yield climbed to a 3-week high of 2.217% and is up +0.7 bp at 2.131%. The 10-year UK gilt yield rose to a 3-week high of 3.852% and is up +1.8 bp at 3.745%.

Overseas stock markets are mixed. The Euro Stoxx 50 is down -0.02%. China’s Shanghai Composite Index closed down -0.85%. Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index closed up +0.27%.

Today’s stock movers…

Constellation Brands (STZ) is up more than +4% after reporting Q3 comparable EPS of $3.19, above the consensus of $3.03, and raised its full-year operating cash flow estimate to $2.6 billion-$2.8 billion from a previous estimate of $2.4 billion-$2.6 billion.

Carnival (CCL) rose more than +3% after Wells Fargo Securities upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight with a price target of $22.

Regional bank stocks are moving higher after T-yields gave up an early advance and turned lower. As a result, Citizens Financial Group (CFG), Comerica (CMA), KeyCorp (KEY), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN), Fifth Third Bank (FITB), and Synchrony Financial (SYF) are up more than +3%. Also, Zions Bancorp (ZION), US Bancorp (USB), Regions Financial (RF), and Northern Trust (NTRS) are up more than +2%.

Airline stocks are climbing on optimism that record-high holiday travel demand will continue this year. United Airlines Holdings (UAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and American Airlines Group (AAL) are up more than +2%.

Recently beaten-down chip stocks are rebounding today as a drop in T-note yields sparked short-covering in the stocks. Marvell Technology (MRVL) is up more than +4%. Also, Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) are up more than +2%. In addition, Intel (INTC) is up more than +1% to lead gains in the Dow Jones Industrials.

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) is up more than +6% after Stifel upgraded the stock to buy from hold with a price target of $20.

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) is up more than +4% after Raymond James upgraded the stock to strong buy from outperform.

Monday.com Ltd (MNDY) is up more than +3% after Jeffries upgraded the stock to buy from hold with a price target of $230.

Beyond Inc (BYON) is up more than +1% after Needham & Co upgraded the stock to buy from hold with a price target of $40.

Managed healthcare stocks are under pressure today. Humana (HUM) is down more than -2% to lead losers in the S&P 500. Also, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is down more than -1% to lead losers in the Dow Jones Industrials. In addition, Elevance Health (ELV) is down more than -1%.

MSCI Inc (MSCI) fell more than -1% in pre-market trading after Raymond James downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) is down more than -1% after Barclays downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight.

McDonald’s (MCD) is down nearly -1% after Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to perform from outperform.

Agilon Health (AGL) is down more than -35% after cutting its full-year adjusted Ebitda estimate to a loss of -$55 million to -$69 million from a previous estimate of a profit of $6 million-$18 million.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) is down more than -1% after Jeffries downgraded the stock to underperform from hold with a price target of $13.

Axon Enterprises (AXON) is down -0.51% on signs of insider selling after an SEC filing showed company president Isner sold $8.91 million of shares on Tuesday.

Across the markets…

March 10-year T-notes (ZNH24) this morning are up +6 ticks, and the 10-year T-note yield is down -3.1 bp at 3.968%. Mar T-note prices today recovered from a 3-week low and moved higher, and the 10-year T-note yield fell back from a 3-week high of 4.097%. T-note prices reversed early losses and moved higher after the U.S. Dec ISM services index fell more than expected to a 7-month low.

T-notes this morning initially moved lower on negative carryover from higher European government bond yields after the 10-year German bund yield and the 10-year UK gilt yield rose to 3-week highs. T-notes dropped to their lows on today’s stronger-than-expected U.S. Dec payrolls report, which dampened expectations of Fed rate cuts.

The dollar index (DXY00) today is down -0.29%. The dollar today retreated from a 3-week high and turned lower after the weaker-than-expected U.S. Dec ISM services report knocked bond yields lower. Also, a recovery in stock today curbed liquidity demand for the dollar. The dollar initially moved higher on today’s better-than-expected U.S. Dec payrolls report.

The markets are discounting the chances for a -25 bp rate cut at 7% at the next FOMC meeting on Jan 30-31 and 79% for the following meeting on March 19-20.

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) is up by +0.37%. The euro today recovered from a 3-week low and moved higher after the dollar relinquished early gains and turned lower. EUR/USD also garnered support after today’s Eurozone Dec CPI report showed prices accelerated from November, reducing expectations for the ECB to cut interest rates.

Eurozone Dec CPI rose +2.9% y/y from +2.4% y/y in Nov, right on expectations. Dec core CPI eased to +3.4% y/y from +3.6% y/y in Nov, right on expectations and the smallest pace of increase in 21 months.

German Nov retail sales fell -2.5% m/m, weaker than expectations of -0.5% m/m and the biggest decline in 19 months.

Swaps are pricing in the chances for a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at 4% for its next meeting on January 25 and 50% for the following meeting on March 7.

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) is down by -0.44%. The yen today recovered from a 3-week low against the dollar and moved higher. A reversal in T-note yields today boosted the yen after T-note yields gave up early gains and turned lower. The yen also found support on today’s news that showed the Japan Dec consumer confidence index more than expected to a 2-year high.

The Japan Dec consumer confidence index rose +1.1 to a 2-year high of 37.2, stronger than expectations of 36.5.

The Japan Dec Jibun Bank services PMI was revised downward by -0.5 to 51.5 from the initially reported 52.0.

February gold (GCG4) today is up +17.0 (+0.83%), and Mar silver (SIH24) is up +0.398 (+1.72%). Gold and silver prices this morning recovered from early losses and turned higher, with gold rebounding from a 2-1/2 week low. A reversal in the dollar today sparked short covering in metals after the dollar index fell back from a 3-week high and moved lower. Also, a reversal in T-note yields was bullish for precious metals after T-note yields gave up an early advance and moved lower. A supportive factor for silver was the jump in U.S. Nov factory orders by the most in 2-3/4 years, a sign of strong industrial metals demand.

Precious metals today initially moved lower after a stronger-than-expected U.S. Dec payrolls report that dampened expectations for the Fed to cut interest rates. Strength in stocks today has also curbed safe-haven demand for precious metals.

