Stocks Rebound At The Start Of The Week

Traders Buy Stocks After Sell-Off

S&P 500 futures are gaining ground in premarket trading as traders rush to buy stocks after the recent sell-off.

The yield of 10-year Treasuries has recently made an attempt to settle below 1.36% but lost momentum and rebounded towards 1.44%. It looks that traders rushed to buy U.S. government bonds to increase exposure to safe-haven assets, but optimism prevailed, and yields moved higher.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies after the recent rally. Weaker dollar provided some support to precious metals so gold and silver are moving higher at the start of the week.

Cryptocurrencies Dive Amid Crackdown In China

China continued to put pressure on crypto mining and banned mining in Sichuan province. This move triggered a major sell-off in crypto markets. Bitcoin declined towards the support at $32,000 while Ethereum fell below the $2,000 level. Dogecoin was the biggest loser among major cryptocurrencies. Currently, it is trying to settle below the support at $0.2250.

It looks that the recent flight to safety in global markets served as an important catalyst for the current downside move, and traders preferred “safer” alternatives to cryptocurrencies.

It remains to be seen whether the current sell-off in crypto markets will have any notable impact on the stock market, but crypto-related stocks like MicroStrategy are under significant pressure in premarket trading.

WTI Oil Moves Higher After Hardline Candidate Wins Iran Election

WTI oil made an attempt to settle back above the $72 level after judge Ebrahim Raisi, who is under U.S. sanctions, won presidential election in Iran.

Traders bet that Iran nuclear deal negotiations may get more challenging after Raisi’s victory. However, traders may be using political developments in Iran as an excuse to buy oil at higher levels, while the strongest drivers behind the recent rally are the robust rebound of oil demand and the successful implementation of OPEC+ deal.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.