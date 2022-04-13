Stocks Rebound as Investors Eye Earnings, Inflation

Stocks extended their midday gains to finish the day firmly higher, with the Dow closing up 344 points for its best single-session gain since March 24. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 turned in sizable wins as well -- snapping their three-day losing streaks in the process -- the former also posting its best gain since March 18. It was a busy day for investors, with the unofficial start to earnings season coupled with some hotter-than-expected inflation data. Despite this, sentiment on Wall Street, for a day at least, waxed optimistic on hopes that inflation has peaked, and bond yields are cooling off in response.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Checking in with Goldman Sachs ahead of tomorrow's earnings.

ahead of tomorrow's earnings. Why Delta Airlines stock surged today.

surged today. Plus, a flexible options strategy; SRRA snags multi-year highs; and PYPL moves lower.

The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 34,564.59) rose 344.2 points, or 1% for the day. Boeing (BA) led the gainers with a 3.7% rise, while JPMorgan Chase (JPM) dropped to the bottom of the index with a 3.2% loss.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 4,446.59) added 49.1 points, or 1.1%, for the day, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 13,643.59) rose 272 points, or 2% in today's session.

Lastly, the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX - 21.73) lost 2.5 points, or 10.3% for the day.

5 Things To Know Today

With gas prices in focus lately, here's a look at how much gas has cost every year since 1978. (CNBC) U.S. President Biden announced another $800 million in military aid to Ukraine. (MarketWatch) What to know about the iron butterfly options strategy. Billion-dollar buyout sends biotech name soaring. C-suite shake-up sinks PayPal stock.

Gold Prices Nab Five Straight

Oil prices rose for the day, buoyed by the prospects of Russia shedding more of its strategic reserves amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. May-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed $3.65, or 3.6%, to settle at $104.25 a barrel.

Gold prices rose for the fifth straight day, amid wholesale goods data. June-dated gold added $8.60, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,984.70 an ounce -- extending yesterday's one-month high.

