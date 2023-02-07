Markets
SPX

Stocks Rally Following Powell Inflation Comments

February 07, 2023 — 04:26 pm EST

Written by jscott@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Tuesday saw the major benchmarks swing on both sides of the tape, until ultimately finishing higher following remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. In his statement before the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., Powell said the disinflationary process is working, but "it has a long way to go," and noted that surprising economic data -- like last week's red-hot jobs reading -- could force the central bank to raise rates even further.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Call traders should consider this chip stock.
  • Unpacking this discount airliner's quarterly report.
  • Plus, BIDU touches 11-month high; Chegg's revenue forecast disappoints; and 1 sinking blue-chip stock.

closing summary feb7

nyse nasdaq feb7

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. Powell's comments pushed Bitcoin (BTC) above the psychologically-significant  $23,000 level. (CNBC)
  2. According to the Commerce Department, the U.S. trade deficit widened in December, with exports dropping to a 10-month low. (Reuters
  3. Baidu announced its ChatGPT rival.
  4. Put traders and analysts weighed in on Chegg stock.
  5. This blue chip is breaking below a key trendline.

Earnings Feb7

UVOL Feb7

Oil Prices Log Highest Close in a Week

Oil prices settled at a one-week high, as investors looked towards China's growing demand and supply concerns following the earthquake in Turkey. As a result, March-dated crude added $3.03, or 4.1%, to settle at $77.14 per barrel.

Gold prices ticked higher as well, after Powell's comments caused the U.S. dollar to pause. April-dated gold tacked on $5.30, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,884.80 per ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.