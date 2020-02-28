Stocks' Quick Fall Pushes 'Fear Gauge' to Highest Level Since Financial Crisis

Stocks have plunged, falling for seven trading sessions in a row, but one market indicator is taking off

Stocks have plunged, falling for seven trading sessions in a row, but one market indicator is taking off: the so-called fear gauge, or VIX.

The Cboe Volatility Index has risen from 14 just a week ago to above 48 as of Friday morning. The index—derived from pricing data for options on the S&P 500 index—measures the market’s expectations for volatility over the next 30 days. The surge brought the VIX to the highest level since the 2008-09 financial crisis, surpassing levels reached during the market selloffs in 2011 and 2015, as well as both corrections in 2018.

Wall Street strategists have been warning that investors were too complacent since the Covid-19 epidemic broke out in China in late January. Stocks pulled back for a few days at that time, but soon gained ground again and powered to new highs.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_1763d93b41e7939a994706ec.json

Governments, individuals, companies, and investors around the world hoped that the outbreak could be largely contained within China, as countries shut down borders and airlines suspended flights to and from the country. The World Health Organization declined to call the coronavirus a global pandemic since cases outside of mainland China were still relatively few.

That optimism was broken this week, as more countries have reported a rising number of infections. The total number of confirmed cases outside of China has quadrupled within a week, rising from around 1,000 to more than 4,000 as of Thursday.

The outbreak is particularly severe in South Korea, Japan, Italy, and Iran. As China did over the past month, these countries are scrambling to contain the virus with tactics such as suspending public gatherings and practicing widespread quarantines.

If the previous discussions about China’s supply chain seemed distant last month, worries about economic disruptions on a global scale are now looming larger.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, wrote on Friday that the selloff was amplified by a general panic as so-called dip buyers, investors who might snap up stocks for short-term gains, are nowhere to be found during the current rout.

“To us, it appears that the market has gone ahead of itself and a rebound should be around the corner,” wrote Ozkardeskaya, “The coronavirus outbreak has certainly hit businesses, and it might have a longer-than-expected negative impact on company earnings and global growth. Yet the extension of the selloff we are seeing may be a bit too dramatic, even compared with the significant downshift in valuations.”

Expectations of an interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this year should put a floor under the market, he said, arguing that the question is not whether the market will recover, but when and how.

“With rising dovish expectations, the Fed may find itself under an untenable pressure to act in the coming meeting,” he wrote, “Hence, a Fed intervention may be the only solution to calm investors’ nerves, and a game changer for the market.”

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

