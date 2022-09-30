Stocks Post Third-Straight Losing Quarter of the Year

Stocks closed out a dismal September on a low note, after continuing the recent trend of afternoon pullbacks, with the Dow dropping 500 points for the day -- securing its largest monthly percentage loss since March 2020. Nike's post-earnings plummet weighed on the broader market, as investors unpacked this morning's hotter-than-expected inflation reading.

All three major benchmarks finished the week, the month, and the quarter lower, after the Fed's interest rate hike earlier this month sparked a prolonged selloff. This marks three-straight losing quarters for the indexes -- the S&P 500 and Nasdaq's lengthiest quarterly losing streak since 2009, and the Dow's longest since 2015.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Nvidia stock has pulled back to long-term support .

. More about Nike stock's dramatic drop.

dramatic drop. Plus, checking in with BBY; GNRC receives upgrade; and APRN's CFO resigns.

The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 28,725.51) dropped 500.1 points, or 1.7% for the session, 2.9% for the week, 8.8% for the month, and 6.7% for the quarter. Every Dow member closed in the red today, with Merck & Co (MRK) landing at the top of list with a 0.4% drop, while Nike (NKE) landed at the bottom with a sharp 12.8% drop.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,585.62) shed 54.9 points, or 1.5% for the day, losing 2.8% for the week, 9.3% for the month, and 5.2% for the quarter. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 10,575.62) fell 161.9 points, or 1.5% for the day, 2.7% for the week, 10.5% for the month, and 4.1% for the quarter.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 31.62) lost 0.2 point, or 0.7%, today. For the week, Wall Street's "fear index" added 5.6%, gaining 22.1% for the month and 10% for the quarter.

5 Things to Know Today

Ukraine has formally applied to join NATO, with President Volodymyr Zelensky pushing for an accelerated membership path. (Bloomberg) After Brett Favre's connection to a welfare scandal in Mississippi, at least two brands have quietly distanced themselves from the Hall of Famer. (MarketWatch) Best Buy stock hits two-year low. Analyst says power equipment stock's headwinds already priced in. Blue Apron stock closed out a strong quarter.

Oil, Gold Fall For the Quarter

Oil futures finished lower for the second day, with November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude $1.74, or 2.1%, to settle at $79.49 barrel. For the week, prices rose 1%, though still dropping 11% for the month and nearly 25% for the quarter.

December-dated gold rose $3.40, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,672 per ounce for the day, adding 1% for the week. However, the front-month contract fell 3.1% for the month and 7.5% for the quarter as the U.S. dollar strengthened.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.