Stocks Positive On A Mix of Earnings And Trade Progress

NASDAQ Composite +0.64% Dow +0.72% S&P 500 +0.47% Russell 2000 +0.70%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1579 Decliners: 732

Today’s Volume (vs. Thursday) -11.43%

Crude +0.25%, Gold +0.89%

Market Movers

October US Michigan Consumer Sentiment (final) 95.5 vs consensus 96.0

38% of the S&P 500 companies have reported earnings so far by the end of this week

Macron blocks EU’s decision to delay Brexit for three months

Monthly budget statement is due at 2:00 pm

Charlie’s Commentary

Stocks finished mixed yesterday in fairly quiet trading as generally better earnings, Vice President Pence’s mildly hawkish speech on China, and soft global growth got the bulk of the attention in yesterday’s market. The Dow fell by -0.11% while the S&P 500 climbed +0.19% and Nasdaq rose +0.81% communications services, healthcare and energy were among the groups that traded lower. Technology was the big standout, with materials and consumer staples also rising. Treasuries were little changed to a bit weaker.

This morning equities are taking their que from yesterday as corporate earnings continue to dominate the landscape. More than 38% of S&P 500 companies posted earnings for the third quarter thus far, according to FactSet. Of those companies, 78% have beaten analyst expectations. Headlining today’s earnings scorecard is a beat by Intel ( exceeding consensus third quarter estimates and guiding fourth quarter expectations above consensus) and a miss by Amazon (missing on analysts' high expectations for the third quarter and issuing fourth quarter revenue and operating income guidance below consensus estimates). The offsetting sector heavy weights have markets trading in positive territory which is not too dissimilar to how several days this week have progressed. Other stocks pacing the markets are 3M which is rebounding today as investors are buying the dip from yesterday’s bloodletting and Visa who issued a forecast that was better than expected. Volume overall remains light on the day which is not unusual as traders want to minimize risk going into the weekend with no clear cut drivers in the market.

Friction increased between the US and China as the second largest economy in the world did not take Vice President Pence’s comments from lightly. Yesterday he criticized China’s actions against protesters in Hong Kong stating that the US stands with the demonstrators while accusing Beijing of curtailing the rights and liberties of the city’s residence. A spokesman for China’s foreign ministry criticized Pence’s arrogance stating that no force would stop the country’s progress. They went on to state that “the US has already cast aside its morality and credibility” and that “they should look in the mirror to fix their own problems and get their own house in order”. Both sides however went out of their way to separate human rights criticism from the ongoing trade negotiations stating that cooperation between the two super powers was of paramount importance. In fact US Trade Representative Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu spoke on the phone as the two parties get closer to finishing some sections of phase one of the trade agreement. As this news broke the markets took another leg up.

In the latest Brexit soap opera, French President Emmanuel Macron blocked the European Union’s attempt to delay Brexit by three months. He wants to grant a delay until November 30th or sooner to pressure the House of Commons to back Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s deal. This now raises the prospect that the UK might not know whether it will get an extension until just before it is scheduled to be ejected on October 31st even without a deal.

Turning to the economic calendar, there is only one report today covering consumer sentiment. The University of Michigan’s final read of consumer sentiment rose to 95.5 from a September reading of 93.2, but was just shy of the consensus estimate of 96. While consumer sentiment remains at a three month high, details within the data indicate that Americans have cooled on the economic outlook amid a backdrop of trade tensions and global economic weakness. That being said the data does suggest that Americans’ spending will continue to support the economy despite weakness that is evident in manufacturing.

Oil is consolidating today but on track to end the week in positive territory. Factors contributing to the upbeat weekly performance was a surprise draw in U.S. inventories and possible action from OPEC and its allies to extend output cuts outweighed broader economic concerns. Gold is also set to end the week in positive territory on continued uncertainty around Brexit and concerns around the health of the global economy.

Technology (Intel) leads sector strength today (+0.85%) followed by Basic Materials (+0.78%), and Communications (0.58%). Lagging the market today are Real Estate (-1.09%), Utilities (-0.91%) and Consumer Staples (-0.60%).

Sector Recap

Brian’s Technical Take

Next week we have another FOMC and markets are pricing in a 90% probability (Bloomberg WIRP) the Fed will cut rates 25bps for the third time in as many meetings. As always participants will be parsing through the statement and Q&A for guidance on the pace of future cuts, however this time there will be a great amount of focus on the overnight and term repo operations, as well as the $60B monthly treasury bill purchases., which were implemented just two weeks ago.

Due to high demand the Fed this week has already increased the temporary overnight repo operations to $120 billion a day from the current $75 billion, and the term repo operations to $45B from $35B. The Fed is trying to find the appropriate amount of funding needed to keep the money markets functioning properly and to hold the overnight rate within in the targeted range.

Although the Fed says otherwise, some market participants argue the new operations are a form of QE which the Fed will need to increase over time.

On Wednesday of this week bitcoin broke down from a “bear flag” consolidation pattern building over the prior three weeks for a one day decline of 8%. It halted exactly along the 200-day moving average (yellow line) which it has proven to be sensitive to (both resistance and support) in the past. This level also coincides with the 61.8% retracement from the February lows to the June highs. Today bitcoin has rebounded more than 12% off this cluster of support and is back within the consolidation range from the prior three weeks.

It has been four months since bitcoin made its 52-week highs in late June. It is quite possible THE low of this four month correction was just made at the 200-day sma and 61.8% retracement. Bitcoin has been known to behave “very technical” and a low at this common support measures would fit that bill. Next week’s Fed meeting and the pace of future easing could be the catalyst determining the direction of bitcoin’s longer term trend.

Nasdaq's Market Intelligence Desk (MID) Team includes:

Charles Brown is Associate Vice President on The Market Intelligence Desk with over 20 years of equity capital markets experience. Charlie has extensive knowledge of equity trading on both floor and screen-based marketplaces. Charlie assists with the management of The Market Intelligence Desk and works with Nasdaq listed companies providing them with insightful objective trading analysis.

Steven Brown is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over twenty years of experience in equities. With a focus on client retention he currently covers the Financial, Energy and Media sectors.

Christopher Dearborn is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Chris has over two decades of equity market experience including floor and screen-based trading, corporate access, IPOs and asset allocation. Chris is responsible for providing timely, accurate and objective market and trading-related information to Nasdaq-listed companies.

Brian Joyce, CMT is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Before joining Nasdaq, Brian spent 16 years as an institutional trader executing equity and options orders for both the buy side and sell side. He also provided trading ideas and wrote technical analysis commentary for an institutional research offering. Brian focuses on helping Nasdaq’s Financial, Healthcare and Transportation companies, among others, understand the trading in their stock. Brian is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT).

Michael Sokoll, CFA is Associate Vice President on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over 25 years of equity market experience. In this role, he manages a team of professionals responsible for providing NASDAQ-listed companies with real-time trading analysis and objective market information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.