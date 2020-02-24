Stocks Plunge on Spread of Coronavirus to Europe

(New York)

Stock across the developed world went into freefall today as news spread of the explosion of the coronavirus in Europe and the subsequent quarantine that has been put in place in Northern Italy. Additionally, US data shows business activity contracted for the first time in four years in February. The S&P 500 and Dow are both down about 3.4% at the time of writing.

FINSUM: The virus is now no longer contained to China, with Italy sporting 150 cases and three deaths. Chip companies, travel and tech are getting hit the hardest.

