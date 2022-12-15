Stocks Plummet on Renewed Recession Fears

Recession fears came back in full force on Wall Street today, following today's weaker-than-expected retail sales data on top of yesterday's Fed comments. The Dow finished the day 763 points lower for its worst day since Sept. 13, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both suffered their worst single-day percentage drop since Nov. 2. Overseas, the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BoE) hiked their lending rates by 50 basis points as well.

5 Things to Know Today

Netflix's (NFLX) ad-supported subscription service is off to a rocky start. Plus, Needham's streaming outlook for 2023 wasn't too keen on the stock. (Marketwatch) Puerto Rico is making moves in an effort to become more independent, with a bill just passed through the U.S. House of Representatives. (Reuters) One analyst favors Micron over Western Digital stock. Options bears loading up on Lennar stock. AT&T stock could hit the brakes next year.

Oil, Gold Drop Lower

Oil prices fell for the first day in four, losing ground in the wake of a partial restart of the Keystone Pipeline following last week's shutdown. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for January delivery lost $1.17, or 1.5%, to settle at $76.11 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Gold prices dropped for the second day. February-dated gold fell $30.90, or 1.7%, to settle at $1,794.40 per ounce, its lowest finish in over a week.

