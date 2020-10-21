Stocks Pivot Lower in Roller-Coaster Session

After trading on both sides of the aisle throughout the day, all three benchmarks pivoted lower in the final hour of trading to close in the red. Despite a Federal Reserve "beige book" report noting that most parts of the country are seeing "slight to modest" economic growth, the chances of Congress negotiating a pre-election second stimulus appear to be growing slimmer.

Sentiment waned after NBC reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is discouraging the administration to agree to a bill for fear of dividing Republicans on major legislation before the election. Meanwhile, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), snapped its seven-day win streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 28,210.82) lost 98 points, or 0.4%. Travelers (TRV) had another big day at the top of the Dow, adding 5.8%, while Goldman Sachs (GS) landed at the bottom of the Dow with a 2.5% loss.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,435.56) fell 7.6 points, or 0.2% for the day, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 11,516.69) dropped 31.8 points, or 0.3%.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 28.65) lost 0.7 point, or 2.4%.

Oil Falls as Demand Fears Resurface

Oil futures fell sharply today as coronavirus-related restrictions give way to wariness about energy demand. December-dated crude fell $1.67, or 4%, to settle at $40.03 a barrel.

Gold futures rose for the third-straight day to their highest close since mid-September, brushing off higher bond yields with a boost from the weakening U.S. dollar. December gold added $14.10, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,929.50 an ounce.

