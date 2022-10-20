Stocks Pivot into the Red as Treasury Yields Run Wild

Stocks reversed their midday gains on Thursday, as investors mulled over a less-than-stellar earnings report from Tesla (TSLA), as well as surging bond yields. The 10-year Treasury yield hit a high of 4.222%, a level not seen since 2008. Upbeat reports from the likes of IBM (IBM) and AT&T (T) kept some of the market's losses in check, but by the end of the day, the Dow had dropped 90 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq logged choppy losses as well.

The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 30,333.59) dropped 90.2 points, or 0.3% for the day. International Business Machines (IBM) led the gainers, adding 4.7%, while Home Depot (HD) paced the laggards with a 2.2% loss.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,665.78) shed 249.4 points, or 0.8% for the day. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 10,614.84) fell 65.7 points, or 0.6% for the session.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 29.98) lost 0.8 point, or 2.5% for the session.

5 Things to Know Today

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee voted in favor of adding Covid-19 shots to its recommended vaccine schedule for children and adults. (CNBC) The U.S. revealed that this summer Russia was purchasing unmanned aerial vehicles from Iran to launch against Ukraine, and that Iranian troops are "directly engaged on the ground" in Crimea. (MarketWatch) Here's what to know about the Hertz, Palantir partnership. Sunrun stock's valuation is "tough to ignore" says analyst. Call traders blasted this copper stock today.

Oil, Gold Prices Inch Higher

Oil futures saw a quiet day on Thursday. November-dated crude inched 43 cents, or 0.5% higher, to finish at $85.98 per barrel amid news that China may start easing some of its stricter Covid-19 restrictions.

Gold prices managed a slight win off yesterday's three-week lows, as some investors speculated on the possibility that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have finally capped. December-dated gold added $2.60, or 0.2%, to close at $1,6346.80 an ounce.

