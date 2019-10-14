Stocks pause on unsettled trade deal; earnings eyed

US Markets

Wall Street edged lower on Monday as uncertainties following recent U.S.-China trade negotiations clouded sentiment and investors turned their focus on the third-quarter earnings season, which begins in earnest on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 29.97 points, or 0.11%, to 26,786.62, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 4.07 points, or 0.14%, to 2,966.2 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 8.39 points, or 0.1%, to 8,048.65.

