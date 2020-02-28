US Markets

Stocks pare losses slightly; Fed chair vows to support economy as appropriate

Sinéad Carew Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The S&P 500 pared losses slightly after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the economy was solid though coronavirus posed a risk and he vowed that the central bank would "use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy." {nW1N2AL00A]

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 749.36 points, or 2.91%, to 25,017.28, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 71.97 points, or 2.42%, to 2,906.79 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 149.41 points, or 1.74%, to 8,417.07.

