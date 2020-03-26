Stocks Pare Loss as Unemployment Claims Spike

The latest figure on claims for unemployment benefits—3.28 million in the week ended Saturday—was enormous, but investors had expected a grim result.

The latest figures showed a a colossal surge in the number of people seeking unemployments benefits, but futures on the main U.S. stock indexes held their ground.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.5% while S&P 500 futures lost 0.6%. Futures on the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.6%. The declines for all three market benchmarks shortly before the data was released ranged from 1.6% to 1.9%.

Oil ticked down 3.3% with the price of West Texas Intermediate falling to $23.68 a barrel. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dipped 8 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to 0.78% as investors sought the safety of bonds. The price of gold ticked up 0.4% to $1,639.90 an ounce.

Most global stocks retreated earlier on Thursday, after rallying spectacularly ahead of the Senate passage of a stimulus bill for the U.S. economy, and as investors awaited the jobs numbers.

The German DAX lost 2.9% and the Spanish IBEX 35 fell 2.4%.

The Nikkei 225 dropped 4.5% in Tokyo and the Hang Seng slipped 0.6% in Hong Kong, though a few regional markets, including the Indonesian JSX, surged.

The Senate ended up passing the bill by a vote of 96-0, with expectations the House of Representatives will vote on the legislation on Friday.

A record 3.28 million people filed for unemployment benefits in the week ended Saturday.

“The unprecedented scale of the job losses vividly illustrates why the Fed has acted so swiftly to ease policy to support the economy, and why Federal legislators are reaching across the aisle to provide fiscal relief on a shock-and-awe scale,” said analysts at BCA Research.

Here are some of the stocks making the biggest moves premarket Thursday.

Ford Motor (ticker: F) shares plunged 5.8% after the automaker’s credit rating was cut from BB+ from BBB- by S&P, pushing it into junk territory.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) shares plunged 16% after the company sent a notice to landlords, informing them that it will be unable to pay its rent to April 1.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) soared 13% after reporting quarterly earnings that beat expectations both in terms of sales and the bottom line. The jewelry retailer suspended its dividend and is not providing guidance for its fiscal year, mimicking similar moves by other companies.

Groupon (GRPN) shares fell 1.5% following the sudden exits of chief executive Rich Williams and chief operating officer Steve Krenzer. The two will stay on as employees of the company and the board has established a search committee for a permanent CEO.

