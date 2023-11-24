Stocks Notch 4th Week Of Gains - Tech Falters As Yields Rise; Gold Steady At $2,000: Friday's Market Recap

U.S. stocks marked their fourth consecutive week of gains, the longest winning streak since June, in a week marked by thinner trading volumes due to the Thanksgiving and Black Friday holidays.

Small-cap stocks outperformed, while tech stocks lagged behind as U.S. Treasury yields surged following better-than-expected services PMI data in November.

Both the 10-year and 30-year Treasury bond yields increased by 7 basis points, resulting in a 1.1% decline in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

The remaining sectors of the S&P 500 saw little movement, with energy and materials slightly outperforming by the end of the session.

Elsewhere, gold held above the psychological $2,000/oz threshold, signaling renewed optimism among investors.

Wednesday’s US Index Performance

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq 100 -0.12% 15,982.00 S&P 500 Index +0.06% 4,559.33 Dow Industrials +0.33% 35,390.16 Russell 2000 +0.67% 1,807.50

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ARCA: SPY) closed flat at $455.21. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) ended 0.4% to $353.91. The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) eased 0.15% to $289.48. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) rose 0.66% to $179.31, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Chart Of The Day: Nasdaq 100 At Less Than 5% Distance From All-Time Highs

Sector, Industry ETFs Performance

Healthcare stocks led gains among equity sectors, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLV) up 0.55%.

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLC) and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) were the laggards, down 0.4% and 0.2% respectively.

Among industries, oil services, as monitored through the VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSE:OIH) edged higher by 0.5%.

Solar stocks, as tracked by the Invesco Solar ETF (NYSE:TAN), underperformed, down by 1.4%.

Latest Economic Data

The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for the U.S. recorded a slight decrease, falling from 50 to 49.4 points in November, signaling a reentry into contraction territory. In contrast, the S&P Global Services PMI rose from 50.6 to 50.8 points, surpassing expectations of 50.4.

Stocks In Focus Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWM) and Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY) rose 6% and 2.9%, respectively, thanks to deeper discounts that drew in shoppers seeking clothing and electronics. Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) rose 5.8%, as cryptocurrencies surged across the board. NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) fell 1.9%, marking the second straight decline following its earnings release. First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) fell 3.5% as buyers take a respite after the 15% gain seen in the prior week. Commodities, Other Global Equity Markets And Crypto

The United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSE:USO), closed 1.2%.

Gold, as monitored through the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE:GLD), rose 0.4% to $2,000/oz. Silver rallied 2% to $24.30.

European equity indices inched higher. The SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 ETF (NYSE:FEZ) edged up 1.1%.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was 1.4% up to $37,815, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rose 1.8% to $2,099.

Shanthi Rexaline contributed to this report.

Read Next: Israel-Hamas War, Day 49: Ceasefire Begins; First Round Of Hostages Released As Fuel Heads To Gaza

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.