Stocks Moving Premarket: PPCB, BTAI, TNXP, DAY, TPIC, And Other Gainers & Losers

In the Green - Premarket Gainers

The following stocks are trading higher in Monday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:

Propanc Biopharma Inc. (PPCB) - up 252% at $10.13 DIH Holding US Inc. (DHAI) - up 43% at $0.34 Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) - up 23% at $0.35 Dayforce Inc (DAY) - up 24% at $65.75 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) - up 20% at $6.57 Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) - up 16% at $6.45 New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) - up 18% at $1.18 Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) - up 16% at $8.85 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) - up 12% at $2.62 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) - up 13% at $58.14 ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) - up 12% at $4.70

In the Red - Premarket Losers

The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) - down 54% at $0.10 SRx Health Solutions Inc. (SRXH) - down 27% at $0.36 Perfect Moment Ltd. (PMNT) - down 17% at $0.44 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) - down 16% at $2.00 Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) - down 19% at $0.51 Top Win International Limited (SORA) - down 16% at $4.65 Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) - down 13% at $3.33 Fly-E Group Inc. (FLYE) - down 13% at $0.87 Empery Digital Inc. (EMPD) - down 11% at $8.00 Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) - down 14% at $0.26 Phoenix Asia Holdings Limited (PHOE) - down 11% at $6.68

