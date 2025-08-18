Markets
Stocks Moving Premarket: PPCB, BTAI, TNXP, DAY, TPIC, And Other Gainers & Losers

August 18, 2025 — 07:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - At 6.50 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell.

For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.

In the Green - Premarket Gainers

The following stocks are trading higher in Monday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:

  1. Propanc Biopharma Inc. (PPCB) - up 252% at $10.13
  2. DIH Holding US Inc. (DHAI) - up 43% at $0.34
  3. Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) - up 23% at $0.35
  4. Dayforce Inc (DAY) - up 24% at $65.75
  5. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) - up 20% at $6.57
  6. Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) - up 16% at $6.45
  7. New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) - up 18% at $1.18
  8. Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) - up 16% at $8.85
  9. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) - up 12% at $2.62
  10. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) - up 13% at $58.14
  11. ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) - up 12% at $4.70

In the Red - Premarket Losers

The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:

  1. TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) - down 54% at $0.10
  2. SRx Health Solutions Inc. (SRXH) - down 27% at $0.36
  3. Perfect Moment Ltd. (PMNT) - down 17% at $0.44
  4. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) - down 16% at $2.00
  5. Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) - down 19% at $0.51
  6. Top Win International Limited (SORA) - down 16% at $4.65
  7. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) - down 13% at $3.33
  8. Fly-E Group Inc. (FLYE) - down 13% at $0.87
  9. Empery Digital Inc. (EMPD) - down 11% at $8.00
  10. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) - down 14% at $0.26
  11. Phoenix Asia Holdings Limited (PHOE) - down 11% at $6.68

