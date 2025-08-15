Markets
AMAT

Stocks Moving Premarket: PMNT, KULR, ENLV, ORGN, And Other Gainers & Losers

August 15, 2025 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - At 7:40 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell.

For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.

In the Green - Premarket Gainers

The following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:

  1. Perfect Moment Ltd. (PMNT) - up 96% at $0.57
  2. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc (PPSI) - up 69% at $5.26
  3. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) - up 55% at $0.41
  4. Oriental Rise Holdings Limited (ORIS) - up 31% at $0.13
  5. KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) - up 24% at $6.52
  6. BitFuFu Inc (FUFU) - up 39% at $5.51
  7. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (ENLV) - up 10% at $1.96
  8. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc (CASK) - up 19% at $0.59
  9. Nano Labs Ltd (NA) - up 15% at $5.51
  10. Replimune Group Inc (REPL) - up 14% at $6.08
  11. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI) - up 12% at $3.74
  12. T1 Energy Inc (TE) - up 12% at $1.41

In the Red - Premarket Losers

The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:

  1. Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) - down 35% at $0.54
  2. Onemednet Corp (ONMD) - down 27% at $0.70
  3. Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc (IVP) - down 22% at $0.89
  4. TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) - down 12% at $0.26
  5. Chanson International Holding (CHSN) - down 15% at $0.04
  6. Bolt Projects Holdings Inc (BSLK) - down 15% at $7.08
  7. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - down 14% at $162.03
  8. Tivic Health Systems Inc (TIVC) - down 14% at $3.00
  9. Globant SA (GLOB) - down 11% at $69.24
  10. Forward Industries Inc (FORD) - down 12% at $0.26
  11. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNOA) - down 12% at $4.64

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMAT
BSLK
CASK
CHSN
DFLI
ENLV
FORD
FUFU
GLOB
HCTI
IVP
KULR
NA
ONMD
ORGN
ORIS
PMNT
PPSI
REPL
SNOA
TE
TIVC
TPIC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.