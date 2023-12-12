Stocks Move Higher as CPI Falls to 5-month Low

What you need to know…

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) Tuesday closed up +0.46%, the Dow Jones Industrials Index ($DOWI) (DIA) closed up +0.48%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) closed up +0.82%.

The S&P 500 climbed to a 20-month high, while the Dow Jones Industrials and Nasdaq 100 climbed to 1-3/4 year highs. Stocks found support after Tuesday’s U.S. Nov CPI eased to a 5-month low, bolstering hopes the Fed will start cutting interest rates in the first half of 2024. The markets are awaiting the outcome of the 2-day FOMC meeting that ends Wednesday. Stocks also saw support after the 10-year T-note yield fell by -2.7 bp.

The U.S. Nov CPI eased to +3.1% y/y from +3.2% y/y in Oct, in line with expectations. The Nov CPI report of +3.1% was the smallest increase in 5 months and was just slightly above June’s 2-3/4 year low of +3.0%. The Nov core CPI report of +4.0% y/y was in line with expectations and was unchanged from October’s 2-1/4 year low.

M&A activity was also supportive of stocks. Icosavax (ICVX) rallied +50% after AstraZeneca Plc agreed to buy the company for about $1.1 billion. Also, Seagen (SGEN) rallied +3.6% after Pfizer said it had received all required regulatory approvals to close its acquisition of the company on December 14.

The markets are discounting a 1% chance for a +25 bp rate hike at the Tue/Wed FOMC meeting. The markets are then discounting the chances for a -25 bp rate hike at 3% for the Jan 30-31 meeting, 43% for the March 19-20 meeting, and more than 100% for the April 30-May 1 meeting.

U.S. and European government bond yields fell on Tuesday. The 10-year T-note yield fell -2.7 bp to 4.206%. The 10-year German bund yield fell by -4.4 bp to 2.226%. The 10-year UK gilt yield fell sharply by -11.0 bp to 3.967%.

Overseas stock markets closed mixed on Tuesday. The Euro Stoxx 50 closed -0.08%. China’s Shanghai Composite Index closed up +0.40%. Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index closed up +0.16%.

Centene (CNC) rallied +2.8% after forecasting 2024 revenue of $142.5 billion-$145.5 billion, stronger than the consensus of $141.77 billion, and authorizing a $4 billion boost to its stock buyback program.

Seagen (SGEN) rallied +3.55% after Pfizer said it had received all required regulatory approvals to close its acquisition of the company on December 14.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) rallied +3.29% after Wolfe Research initiated coverage of the stock with an outperform recommendation.

A O Smith (AOS) rallied +2.09% after Northcoast Research upgraded the stock to buy from neutral with a price target of $90.

Icosavax (ICVX) rallied +50% after AstraZeneca Plc agreed to buy the company for about $1.1 billion.

Zillow Group (ZG) rallied +3.90% after JMP Securities upgraded the stock to market outperform from market perform with a price target of $60.

HubSpot (HUBS) rallied +5.35% after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral with a price target of $610.

Oracle (ORCL) fell -12.23% to lead losers in the S&P 500 after reporting Q2 adjusted revenue of $12.90 billion, weaker than the consensus of $13.05 billion.

Johnson Controls (JCI) fell -5.97% after forecasting 2024 adjusted EPS of $3.65-$3.80, weaker than the consensus of $3.96.

Moderna (MRNA) fell -4.60% after announcing that CEO Bancel will take over sales and marketing management responsibilities in 2024.

Lucid Group (LCID) fell -8.24% after CFO House resigned effective immediately.

Macy’s (M) fell -8.06% after Citigroup downgraded the stock to sell from neutral.

Illumina (ILMN) rose +0.24% even though Bank of America downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral with a price target of $100.

Hasbro (HAS) fell -0.82% after it said it was cutting 1,100 positions, or 20% of its staff, following an additional strategic review as recent sales disappointed.

Airbnb (ABNB) fell -1.41% after Barclays downgraded the stock to underweight from equal weight with a price target of $100.

March 10-year T-notes (ZNH24) rose +7 ticks, and the 10-year T-note yield fell -2.7 bp to 4.206%. T-note prices gained support from a friendly U.S. Nov CPI report. There was also some supply relief after the Treasury sold $21 billion of 30-year T-bonds, concluding this week’s $108 billion Treasury auction package of T-notes and T-bonds.

