Stocks Mostly Lower After Epic Week of Gains, But Tech Rallies

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major U.S. stock indexes began the day in the red after an epic week of gains.

U.S. stocks were mostly lower following last week’s gains and as investors looked ahead to earnings season, but tech stocks managed to eke out gains after a late day rally.

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower following an epic week of gains. And oil prices turned lower in afternoon trading, giving up nearly 5% gains made after President Donald Trump indicated cuts to global production might be twice as big as investors expect. Tech stocks, on the other hand, managed to eke out gains after a late day rally.

Oil prices were modestly higher following news over the weekend that OPEC and Russia agreed to pump less crude given that the coronavirus pandemic has greatly reduced demand. Prices, however, took off after Trump tweeted production cuts might be 20 million barrels a day, rather than the 10 million reported earlier. By Monday afternoon, U.S. benchmark crude oil prices were down 0.6%. Global crude prices held onto gains, rising 1.8%.

The Dow closed down 329 points, or 1.4%. The S&P 500 fell 1%.

The Nasdaq Composite —down most of the day—rallied late to close up 0.5% on Monday. Apple (AAPL) stock, for instance, gained almost $10 from daily lows to close up 2% for the day.

The declines of major indexes, to some extent, aren’t surprising. The S&P 500 rose 12% last week—its best week since 1974—and finished 25% off its March low. The corresponding gain for the Dow was 13%, leaving it up 27.8% from its low. The Nasdaq jumped 10.6%, raising it 23% off its low.

Overseas, stocks were in the red as well. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index fell 2.3%. China’s Shanghai Composite Index was off 0.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and European markets are closed for Easter Monday.

Energy stocks fluctuated with oil prices all day long. Devon Energy (DVN) stock closed up 0.4%, giving up most of its early gains. Devon stock rose 15.4% last week, but remains down about 71% from its 52-week high.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) shares finished the day slightly lower, dropping 0.2%, compared with a premarket surge of 6.4%.

Stocks of travel-related companies—a sector decimated by Covid-19—gyrated Monday as well.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (ticker: RCL) shares fell 17%. Wynn Resorts (WYNN) stock dropped 1.9%, and Expedia (EXPE) shares lost 5.8%.

Like the broader market, those shares surged last week, so a small dip isn’t a surprise. Royal Caribbean shares rose 65% last week. Wynn and Expedia were up 46% and 28%, respectively.

Ratings changes by Wall Street analysts moved a few stock as well.

J.P. Morgan downgraded shares in the industrial conglomerate Eaton (ETN) from the equivalent of Buy to Hold. Eaton shares fell 3.7%. For the year, Eaton stock is down about 17%.

Morgan Stanley cut Texas Instruments (TXN) stock to the equivalent of Sell. The stock fell 2 cents, to $107.67, in Monday trading. Shares are down about 16% year to date.

