Stocks Mixed as Stimulus Talks Come to a Halt

The major indexes were mixed to start off the new week. The S&P 500 finished with a modest win, but fell short of an intraday record high yet again. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite saw more robust gains, led higher by technology giant Amazon.com (AMZN) as it eyes cloud company Rackspace (RXT). The Dow, on the other hand, ended the day with a loss, as negotiations for a second round of coronavirus stimulus came to halt in Congress, with legislators now in recess. In addition, tensions between the U.S. and China continued to build, thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order forcing the sale of video-sharing app TikTok.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Chinese-owned Alibaba brushed off news of a potential ban .

. There is more than one reason to like this technology stock .

. Plus, a semiconductor stock is flashing a bullish signal; Barrick Gold stock shines on Buffet stake; and Home Depot reached a new record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 27,844.91) dropped 86.1 points, or 0.3% for the day. Home Depot (HD) finished with a 2,7% jump, pacing the 11 gainers. Apple (AAPL) paced the 19 laggards with a 0.3% fall.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,381.99) added 9.1 points, or 0.3% for the day. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 11,129.73) rose 110.4 points, or 1% for today's session.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 21.35) lost 0.7 point, or 3.2%, for the day.

Democratic senators are calling to reverse U.S. Postal Services (USPS) changes implemented by the Postmaster General, or otherwise remove him. (CNBC) Airlines are trying to convince travelers mandatory measures such as face masks and air filters make it safe to travel again, but most are still hesitant. (MarketWatch) A bull signal is flashing for this semiconductor stock. Barrick Gold stock was shining brighter after Warren Buffett took a stake. Home Depot stock reached a new record high due to increased foot traffic.

There are no notable earnings reports today.

Data courtesy of Trade-Alert

Gold Registers Best One-Day Gain in Several Months

Oil futures settled higher to kick off the new week. Black gold got a boost after reports Organization for Petroleum and Energy Countries and allies (OPEC+) was complying with production cuts. The rise was also attributed to China's plans to increase imports of U.S. crude in August and September, in an effort to ease trading tensions. As a result, September-dated crude was up 88 cents, or 2.1%, to end at $42.89 a barrel.

Meanwhile, gold prices jumped on Monday to score their best one-day gain in four months, after both bond yields and the U.S. dollar pulled back, making the safe-haven commodity even more appealing. Gold for December, which is the most-active contract, rose $48.90, or 2.5%, to settle at $1.998.70 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.