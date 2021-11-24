Stocks Mixed as Fed Signals Readiness to Tackle Inflation

Stocks finished the day mixed, as investors digested a slew of economic data. In addition, the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes showed the central bank is ready to pull the trigger on an accelerating timetable for curbing asset purchasing and raising the benchmark funds rate, should inflation continue to run red-hot. In response, the Dow shed around 9 points, paring earlier losses. The tech-heavy Nasdaq scored a win, after two days of losses, while the S&P 500 finished just above breakeven, as Treasury yields cooled.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 35,804.38) shed 9.4 points or 0.03% for the day. Visa (V) topped the list of Dow winners, gaining 2.4%, while Goldman (GS) fell 1.8% to pace the laggards.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 4,701.46) rose 10.8 points, or 0.2% for the day, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 15,845.23) added 70.1, or 0.4% for the day.

Lastly, the CBOE Market Volatility Index (VIX - 18.58) lost 0.8 point, or 4.1% for the day.

See everything that the Fed's latest meeting minutes revealed, including the central banks willingness to combat rising prices. (CNBC) Weekly jobless claims in the U.S. today hit their lowest level since 1969. (MarketWatch) How to play the market after Black Friday. What RBC Capital thinks about this blue-chip oil stock. Dell Technologies stock earns bull notes.

Gold Snaps Losing Streak Despite Rising Dollar

Oil prices fell today, on the heels of President Biden's announcement that 50 million barrels of crude will be released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). Investors, however, are skeptical of how effective the release will be, and instead are turning their attention toward producers' responses. As a result, the front-month January-dated crude shed 0.1%, or $0.11 to close at $78.39.

Gold prices inched higher, despite uplifting economic data putting wind at the dollar's back. In addition, the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes revealed the central bank is prepared to rise interest rates should inflation continue to run hot. In response, December-dated gold added $0.50 or 0.6%, at $1,784.30, snapping its four-day losing streak.

