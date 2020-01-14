Stocks Mixed as Earnings Season Begins

Market Movers

December's CPI growth of 0.2% was below the 0.3% survey estimate.

CPI ex Food and Energy was also below, 0.1% vs. 0.2%.

Average Hourly Earnings rose 0.6% year over year v.s a 1.1% increase last month.

JPM and Citi are trading higher after earnings releases this morning, with Wells Fargo moving lower.

Mike’s Commentary

Stocks are mixed this morning with the Dow up almost 100 points mid-morning, helped by gains in JP Morgan and Boeing. The Dow is currently above 29,000 for only the second time, after having failed to close above that level on Friday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are slightly in the red as "earnings season" unofficially began with the release of big bank earnings.

JP Morgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo all released results this morning, with WFC missing estimates and falling to begin the day. Litigation expenses bore part of the blame. Citi moved higher after fixed income trading helped the company beat estimates, while JP Morgan also saw fixed income and trading. Tomorrow the drumbeat continues with Bank of America, Charles Schwab, Blackrock and Goldman among the companies reporting.

One interesting development that caught our eye was the letter issued by Blackrock, that will put environmental, social and governance metrics as a "new standard" of their investment strategies. In his annual letter to CEOs, Fink said climate change "has become a defining factor in companies' long-term prospects" and added that "we are on the edge of a fundamental reshaping of finance".

More to the point for our readers, Larry Fink stated, “Currently, every active investment team at BlackRock considers ESG factors in its investment process and has articulated how it integrates ESG in its investment processes. By the end of 2020, all active portfolios and advisory strategies will be fully ESG integrated – meaning that, at the portfolio level, our portfolio managers will be accountable for appropriately managing exposure to ESG risks and documenting how those considerations have affected investment decision.”

Financials are one of the three groups in positive territory today, while IT and Energy are lagging along with safety sectors Real Estate and Utilities.

Sector Recap

Brian’s Technical Take

The unofficial start to earnings season is underway with some of the biggest U.S. financials reporting quarterly figures early this morning. Q4 results were strong on both an absolute and relative basis, however, the biggest rebound was seen in the trading line which is an historically “lumpy” line item thus carrying a lower multiple. Nevertheless, it bodes well for the broader financials sector, particularly those companies with a greater focus on the capital markets.

The S&P 500 financials index (S5FINL) made its secular, all-time highs in May 2007 at the 510.90 level. It came within 1.5% of those highs back in January 2018, before retracing with the broader global market correction. Just last month the financials index returned to the housing crisis highs and has managed to make a “bullish breakout” to new all-time highs.

Long term momentum is strong as the monthly MACD made a bullish cross above its signal line just two months ago in November. Relative strength is somewhat neutral with the ratio (SFINL/SPX) currently resting on its 40-week moving average.

The S&P 500 Financials Index ended 2019 with gains in eleven of the final twelve weeks of the year, and thus a period of consolidation can be expected in the near term. However, the move above not just a long term resistance line, but the top of the Financial Crisis, at the very least is telling how far the U.S. economy and its banking system has turned around from twelve years ago.

