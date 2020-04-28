Stocks May Retest Lows

(New York)

One of the most famous hedge fund managers on Wall Street made a bold warning yesterday. Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital, adored by the media, said yesterday that he thinks stocks will retest their previous lows. “People don’t understand the magnitude of... the social unease... that’s going to happen … We’ve lost every single job that we created since the bottom in 2009”.

FINSUM: One thing that seems certain right now is that consumer spending is not going to bounce back to where it was for some time. It is going to take years for all these people to re-enter the workforce and loosen the purse strings. A recession for the rest of the year appears inevitable.

