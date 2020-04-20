Stocks May Plunge Alongside Oil

(Houston)

Is the oil market a leading indicator of what is to come in the economy? Do we have way more supply and infrastructure to deliver it than there is demand to gobble it up? Oil was at $11 a barrel this morning, a mind boggling price. Stocks, on the other hand, have rallied hugely, to the point where it sometimes seems like investors have forgotten the country is shut down. Oil is obviously an idiosyncratic market, but if you really take a look at the situation, it is falling because of a big plunge in demand.

FINSUM: Is the oil market just smarter than equities right now? It does seem entirely possible that given the inevitable contraction in consumer spending, we may have more infrastructure to produce and delivery goods and services than we do demand, which means stocks could be in for a very rough patch.

