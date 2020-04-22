Stocks March Higher as Oil Rebounds

Investors are looking past continued losses for oil prices to focus on earnings season, with global equities higher for Wednesday.

Global equities rebounded from a sharp selloff driven by tumbling oil prices as investors focused on corporate results and news of more U.S. coronavirus aid for small businesses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 515 points, or 2.2%, on Wednesday. The S&P 500 rose 2.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 3%. Each index had dropped nearly 5% over the first two days of the week.

Oil, which turned negative earlier this week as the May contract for WTI crude expired, rebounded from its spectacular collapse. The June contract for WTI settled up 19.1%, at $13.78 a barrel, while the contract for Brent, the international benchmark, settled up 5.4% at $20.37 a barrel.

Oil prices have been dogged by too much supply, a lack of storage space, and tumbling demand for fuel as the coronavirus pandemic has forced economies to shut down.

“I’d say oil markets are telling us how bad things are right now, while equity markets tell us how good or bad investors hope/fear things will be next year,” Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com, told clients in a note.

It remains to be seen whether stocks will retest their late March lows or if what investors have been seeing is a pause in the rally, said Wilson. “Earnings are not telling us an awful lot as uncertainty reigns. The key is the emergence from lockdown and restart of economies. And of course, finding a vaccine.”

Overseas markets were mixed on Wednesday. In Asia, the Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.7% while the Shanghai Composite ticked up 0.6%. The Stoxx Europe 600 index added 1.8%, led by a 2.3% gain for the U.K.’s FTSE 100.

With earnings season well under way, first-quarter results were a driver of many of Wednesday’s moves.

Investors were cheered by an upbeat report from Swiss drugmaker Roche (ticker: RHHBY), which unlike many companies said it is sticking with its financial forecasts for 2020. Sales were higher in the first quarter. The stock, which is heavily weighted in the Stoxx 600 index, rose 3%.

Netflix (NFLX) shares slipped 2.1% following results after Tuesday’s close. Wall Street was wowed by the video-streaming company’s double-the-forecast 15.8 million jump in new subscribers. But Netflix warned that viewership would likely decline when stay-at-home orders are lifted, and investors were aware prior to the earnings report that the pandemic plays to Netflix’s strengths. The stock has risen more than 40% since the start of the year.

Another beneficiary of people spending more time in front of their screens was Snap (SNAP), parent company to Snapchat. Shares were up 31.5% after the company reported a 44% jump in revenue and a 20% increase in daily active users on Tuesday evening.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) shares initially rose, but then fell 3.5%, as investors digested earnings figures disclosed before the open. Airlines have taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic as travel has largely ground to a halt. But Delta said that measures it has taken, including grounding flights and lowering executive pay, should help it to reduce its daily cash-burn rate. Delta has also received benefits under the Cares Act.

United Airlines Holdings (UAL), meanwhile, dipped 7.7% after announcing a $1 billion secondary offering late Tuesday.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) stock rose 1.5%. Shoppers stockpiling toilet paper and other products helped the company to report higher sales and earnings than Wall Street expected, but the company withdrew its financial forecasts for the year.

AT&T (T) shares first rose about 3%, then fell 1.7%, after its first-quarter earnings report. The conglomerate’s wireless phone business got a boost from stay-at-home orders and customers stepping up to more expensive data plans, but that was offset by advertising losses in its media business and higher costs elsewhere. AT&T also withdrew financial targets tied to a three-year plan unveiled in October.

Finally, Biogen (BIIB) beat first-quarter earnings estimates and maintained its 2020 full-year guidance. But shares dropped 8.7% after the company announced a delay in the approval process for an Alzheimer’s disease drug it is developing.

Keeping coronavirus concerns front and center was a warning from the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield. In an interview on Tuesday, he said winter could bring an even-worse second wave of the virus alongside the seasonal flu, overwhelming hospitals.

But small businesses were set to get another round of much-needed aid after the Senate passed another coronavirus relief package worth about $500 billion to replenish exhausted funds for small businesses. It is expected to pass the House of Representatives Thursday.

Write to Barbara Kollmeyer at bkollmeyer@marketwatch.com

