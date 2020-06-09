Markets
Stocks Making Big Moves After Hours: Plus Therapeutics, Lakeland Industries, Gamestop

(RTTNews) - Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) - Shares of the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on cancer treatment surged 51% in after-hours trading on top of a 34% gain recorded in regular trading. The company on Tuesday announced the closing of previously announced agreement to license multiple rare cancer product candidates from private Texas-based radiotherapeutic company NanoTx Therapeutics, Inc.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) - The industrial protective clothing maker jumped nearly 50% after market closed. First-quarter sales jumped 84.7% to $45.6 million, with about $11.2 million of demand directly attributable to COVID-19. The company reported net income of $8.6 million or $1.08 per share for the first quarter, compared to a net loss of $465 thousand or $0.06 per share last year.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) - The biopharmaceutical company gained over 15% in extended trading after Melinta Therapeutics Inc., a commercial-stage antibiotics company, announced deal to acquire Tetraphase for $39.0 million in cash, plus an additional $16.0 million in cash potentially payable under contingent value rights.

Immuron Lid (IMRN) - The U.S.-listed shares of the Australia-based biopharmaceutical company slipped nearly 25% in extended hours. The company's stock had skyrocketed over 800% regular trading Tuesday, after the company said its research partner, the Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) has requested a pre-investigational new drug (IND) meeting with the FDA regarding the treatment being developed for severe campylobactcampylobacteriosis and ETEC infections (E-Coli).

GameStop Corp. (GME) - The video game retailer's slipped 6% in extended trading after its first-quarter results missed Street view. The company reported a first-quarter adjusted loss of $1.61 per share and revenues of $1.02 billion, which missed Thomson Reuters polled analysts' consensus estimate of loss of $1.27 per share on revenues of $1.07 billion.

