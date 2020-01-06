Stocks

Stocks Make a Comeback Despite Iran Worries. Nordstrom and Gap Are Rising.

The three major U.S. stock market indexes began the day lower but recovered to near the break-even line by early afternoon. Oil and gold prices rose modestly.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 21 points, or 0.1%, at 28613.56. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.1%.

Stocks had their worst day in four weeks on Friday as investors responded to news that the U.S. killed a top Iranian general via an airstrike in Iraq.

Midday Movers

Nordstrom (ticker: JWN) gained 3.1% after J.P. Morgan raised its rating on the department store to Neutral from Underweight. Beaten-down retailers Gap (GPS) gained 5.6% and Macy’s (M) rose 4.2% as well on the news.

Under Armour (UAA) dropped 4.6%, its biggest drop in two months, after J.P. Morgan resumed coverage of the stock with a Neutral rating.

AutoZone (AZO) fell 3.3% after Wedbush downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral.

