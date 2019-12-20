Stocks Maintain Momentum to Reach New Highs

Market Movers

Q3 US GDP (final) +2.1% vs consensus +2.1%; Q3 Chain Price (final) +1.8% vs. consensus +1.8%

November US Personal Income +0.5% vs. consensus +0.3%; November Personal Spending +0.4% vs. consensus +0.4%

December US Michigan Consumer Sentiment (final) 99.3 vs consensus 99.2

IAC / Interactive to acquire Care.com in a cash deal valued at $500 million

Boeing’s unmanned Starliner spacecraft failed to reach the International Space Station

Charlie’s Commentary

After taking a breather on Wednesday, investors went back to hitting the buy button yesterday, pushing all three major indexes into new highs. Of note was the S&P 500’s push beyond the 3200 level for the first time ever closing at 3205. For the fourth quarter alone the index is up 7% and looks to be on track to close the year with a 27% increase. Nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished in positive territory, with the Real Estate sector continuing to benefit from a bargain-hunting mindset and Technology continuing to lead all sectors for the year. Conversely, the Energy and Utilities sectors finished lower.

The markets are maintaining the momentum from yesterday’s record setting levels in what is expected to be the last regular trading day before the holiday two week period. If my train is any indication, many traders have already checked out but today remains a key focus point for the desk. I thought we would begin today's note with a “caveat emptor” first mentioned in yesterday’s missive from my colleague Mike Sokoll. While this is the last Friday before Christmas, it will be anything but quiet. Today is a Quad Witch day in which options and futures on indexes and stocks expire. It is also a day in which the S&P, Russell and Nasdaq all have rebalance activity. Volumes are expected to be elevated overall but the majority of the activity will occur at the end of the day. Please reach out to the desk with any questions you may have.

Moving on, we have some news out of the M&A world which is always a positive for the market. In a deal announced earlier this morning Care.com agreed to be acquired by IAC / Interactive in a deal valued at $500 million. Under terms of the deal, IAC will pay $15 for each Care.com share which is a little over 13% above their closing price of $13.25. The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2020. The positive bias to the marketplace continues today as investors brush aside the political bickering in Washington and focus more on an expanding economy, the passed USMCA that garnered bipartisan support, a passed budget bill that will fund the government through September of 2020 and a rumor that China may meet its pledge to purchase $40 billion per year of US agricultural products.

On the economic calendar, we received the third and final reading on third-quarter economic growth that confirmed an increase at a 2.1% annualized rate according to the Commerce Department. This was unrevised from the previous estimate confirming that the US economy maintained moderate expansion, supported by a strong labor market. Consumer spending, which accounts for approximately two thirds of the economy rose 0.3% in November from the prior month indicating household consumption will continue to be the economy’s main driver through the balance of the year. Personal incomes rose 0.5% in November from the prior month beating the median estimates of 0.3% with wages and salaries advancing 0.4% The personal savings rate rose to 7.9%. The core PCE price index that includes food and energy increased at a 1.3% annualized rate over the past three months. The University of Michigan final consumer confidence index for December rose to 99.3 from a preliminary reading of 99.2

While oil is giving a little back today as we head into the holiday week, it is on track for its third weekly advance as the US and China make progress towards a trade deal supporting the outlook for increased fuel demand. With GDP showing moderate growth and progress being made toward trade détente, the appetite for risk off instruments such as gold is waning in favor of equities.

All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 are trading in positive territory. Leading today is Healthcare (+0.82%) followed by Staples (+0.70%) and Real Estate (+0.62%). Lagging (but not really) are Communications (+0.13%), Consumer Discretionary (+0.22%) and Industrials (+0.23%).

Sector Recap

Brian’s Technical Take

Through the 1H of 2019 it was the Technology and Consumer Discretionary sectors leading all groups with total returns of 27.1% and 21.8. Following the August declines, a “bear steepener” in the rates complex took hold and with it the reflation trade in equities. Flows rotated out of defensive and safe havens into previously underperforming groups such as Financials, Healthcare, Materials, and Industrials. Technology of course resumed its prior uptrend during this now four month rally, yet oddly enough Discretionary did not. That appears to now be changing.

Last week the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index gained a respectable 1.1%, but more importantly it broke out from a five month declining trend line. This week’s 1.3% gain is confirming the breakout, and has it within 1.5% of new all-time highs. The daily RSI, now 60, is just breaking out above its own declining trend line suggesting the upside momentum has room to run.

Late December always brings the “next year’s outlook” forecasts. Given the robust performance in 2019, many think it will be difficult to repeat this year’s gains. However, if you zoom out and look at the charts over the last 2-3 years, you will notice that: (i) Industrials are essentially flat versus its Jan 2018 highs, (ii) Materials are 5% below those same highs, (ii) only last week did Financials “break out” above its January 2018 highs, and (iv) Discretionary is just making its own “breakout” from a smaller five month consolidation range.

Thus while most groups have had a nice run over the last 12 months, they haven’t done much over the last 24 months. While some market participants think a repeat performance of 2019 is a stretch, I would argue that many sectors are only back to or around break-even and may still have plenty of upside to run. Run, run, reindeer!

