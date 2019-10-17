Stocks Lost Their Gains Because There's More News Than the Brexit Deal

The three major U.S. stock market indexes were close to flat despite news that the U.K. and the European Union reached a deal on Brexit.

Sideways. The three major U.S. stock market indexes were close to flat despite the fact that the United Kingdom and European Union have reached a draft deal on Brexit. Better-than-expected news about U.S. housing starts was offset by figures showing that production at U.S. manufacturers declined in September.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both rose 0.2%, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 25 points, or 0.1%, dragged down by a slide in shares of International Business Machines.

Midday Movers

United Rentals (ticker: URI) rose 5.3% after the company’s third-quarter earnings and revenue turned out to be higher than Wall Street expected.

Netflix (NFLX) gained 4.3%. Analysts praised its third-quarter results, which showed strong growth outside the U.S.

AmerisourceBergen (ABC) rose 3.9%, Cardinal Health (CAH) gained 4.3% and McKesson (MCK) rallied 4.1%. Investors reacted positively to reports about the companies’ negotiations with state and local governments to settle opioid lawsuits.

IBM (IBM) fell 5.5%. The company reported disappointing third-quarter revenue.

Textron (TXT) lost 5.2%. Revenue in the third quarter was lower than investors expected.

M&T Bank (MTB) dropped 4.9%. Its third-quarter net-interest margin, a measure of the profitability of lending, fell short of the Street’s forecasts.

