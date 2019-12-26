Stocks Look Ready to Rise as Investors Return to Finish a Holiday-Shortened Week

U.S. stock futures are edging higher in post-Christmas trade, with just a handful of sessions to finish out 2019.

Stock futures inched up Thursday in a session that’s likely to see thin volumes and few traders about as many investors extend their Christmas holidays into the weekend. Several global markets remained closed.

The S&P 500 and Dow industrials snapped three-day winning streaks in a shortened session on Tuesday, though the Nasdaq Composite logged its ninth-straight closing high. Dow futures were up 0.1%, while other major indexes indicated similarly modest opening gains.

Retail stocks may be in focus on one of the busiest postholiday shopping days of the season. A Mastercard SpendingPulse survey found total retail sales for Nov. 1 through Christmas Eve was 3.4% from a year earlier. However, online sales were a clear favorite by shoppers over in-store purchases.

Elsewhere, investors will get weekly jobless claims data this morning, the last piece of data for the week.

While major indexes are looking at solid double-digit gains for the year, not all stocks and sectors have fared as well.

Enter Crescat Capital’s global macro analyst Octavio ‘Tavi’ Costa, who says opportunity may be knocking for one sector that’s been down in the dumps for a while. Oil-service stocks “have never looked so cheap,” Costa said in a tweet.

Costa displays a chart highlighting one measure of value—the price-to-sales ratio. He says that ratio is now below previous periods over the past 20 years that preceded major bottoms for the oil-service sector.

“Commodities are historically undervalued, plenty value to be found,” he adds.

