Stocks Log Modest Losses as Rally Cools Off

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq took a breather from their extended rally, with both indexes logging their first losses in nine sessions. The Dow also snapped a five-day win streak, as updates from the DNC rolled in and investors eagerly awaited the Fed's latest policy meeting. Meanwhile, the VIX managed to turn in its first win in the last six days, having cooled off from its early-August surge.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil Prices Log 3rd Consecutive Loss

Oil prices turned in a third-straight loss and closed at their lowest level in two weeks. Worries of a potential slowdown in energy demand around the world and a litany of global political happenings are frightening crude investors. For the session, October-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, the new most active contract, lost 49 cents, or 0.7%, to close at $73.17.

Gold prices are extending their record run, moving above the psychologically significant $2,500 level amid a weaker greenback and hopes of an interest rate cut in September. At last glance, gold for December delivery added 0.2%, to settle at $2,545.60.

