Stocks Log Lowest Close Since Late May

Despite a brief paring of losses midday, Wall Street closed the day deep in the red, as a slew of tech earnings failed to impress investors. The Nasdaq and Dow each gave back triple digits for their sixth loss in seven sessions, the latter breaching the key 33,000 level. The S&P 500, meanwhile, logged its ninth loss in 11 days. All three major indexes are trading at their lowest levels since late May.

Why put traders targeted these toy stocks .

. Bull signal flashing for financial stock after earnings.

after earnings. Plus, airline stocks nosedives; unpacking Meta's earnings; and BCS' bear note.

5 Things to Know Today

Ford (F) is gearing up for its third-quarter earnings report, and investors will monitor the impact of the UAW union's strike on the automotive giant's results. (CNBC) Following today's GDP report, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she doesn't see signs of a recession.. (Washington Post) Why this airline stock grounded. More on the Meta earnings report today. What one analyst thinks of this bank stock.

Oil Pick Up Another Loss Amid Israel-Hamas War

Oil futures were pressured to their lowest level in two weeks Thursday. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas is causing black gold's volatility spikes, with investors worried about he potential for stricter export sanctions against Iran, due to their support of Hamas. For the session, December-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, shed $2.18, or 2.6%, to settle at $83.21 a barrel.

Bullion brushed off concerns around the conflict, with December-dated gold adding $2.50 to settle at $1,997.40 an ounce.

